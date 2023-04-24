Home » Investing » 2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Seriously Huge Payouts

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Seriously Huge Payouts

Not all dividends are created equal. Here are two dividend stocks with seriously huge payouts that should be on every investor’s radar.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Investing in the right dividend stocks early on can ensure that you generate an ample retirement income over the longer term. Even better, some dividend stocks with seriously huge payouts can accelerate that growth potential further.

Here’s a look at a duo of dividend stocks with seriously huge payouts.

Stock #1: The big bank with a big dividend

Canada’s big banks are among the best long-term investment options on the market. They offer stable revenue streams, growing dividends, and significant growth opportunities.

With recent market volatility, it’s also worth noting another advantage: their ability to weather market pullbacks and slowdowns better than their U.S-based peers.

And that bank to consider investing right now is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). CIBC is not the largest of the big banks. In fact, CIBC has the smallest international footprint of its peers and compensates for that with a larger (comparative to its peers) domestic mortgage book.

That significant exposure to Canadian mortgages has weighed heavily on the stock this year, as interest rates and, by extension, mortgage rates have shot into the stratosphere. As a result, CIBC now trades down over 20% over the trailing 12-month period.

This has made the stock an intriguing long-term option to consider. More importantly, it’s made CIBC one of the dividend stocks with seriously huge payouts. Specifically, CIBC’s dividend has swelled to an impressive 5.89%, making it one of the better-paying options on the market.

If that’s not enough, prospective investors should also take note that CIBC underwent a stock split last year. And while the event itself doesn’t create value, it does lower the cost of entry for new investors with long-term timelines.

In short, CIBC is a great long-term option to buy now and hold for decades.

Stock #2: Energy, energy, energy

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a perfect example of a dividend stock with a seriously huge payout to consider.

For those that are unfamiliar with what the company does, Enbridge is an energy infrastructure behemoth that operates the largest and most complex pipeline network on the planet. That pipeline network comprises most of Enbridge’s earnings and hauls an immense amount of oil and natural gas each day.

As a point of reference, the pipeline hauls one-third of all North American produced crude and one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the U.S. market.

That fact alone makes Enbridge one of the most defensive investments on the market. But that’s not all that Enbridge does.

The company also operates one of the largest utilities on the continent and has a growing renewable energy arm. That renewable energy segment boasts a growing network of facilities that includes predominately wind and hydro facilities across North America and Europe.

The segment has also seen over $8 billion in investments over the past two decades and is likely to see continued investment given the increasing importance of renewable energy.

Perhaps most intriguing is Enbridge’s dividend. The current dividend works out to an insane 6.67%, handily making Enbridge one of the best-paying dividends on the market. That’s not all: Enbridge boasts an incredible 28 years of annual consecutive bumps to that dividend.

Dividend stocks with seriously huge payouts exist: Will you buy?

No stock is without risk. That’s why the importance of diversifying your portfolio is so important. In the case of the duo of stocks above, it also helps that they both boast a sizable defensive moat.

In my opinion, one or both stocks would do well as part of any well-diversified, long-term portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

I Keep Buying Shares of This Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

| Puja Tayal

When you find a stock at the sweet spot of regular and growing dividends with lower stock price volatility, keep…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks With Yields TFSA Investors Should Lock in Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TFSA investors could lock in juicy passive income yields of up to 8.15% if they buy Enbridge stock, Alaris Equity…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Dividend Stocks

2 “Boring” Stocks That Have Handily Beaten the Market – and Could Keep Doing It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Boring stocks may be, well, boring, but that's way better than exciting stocks that dip and jump. These two market-beaters…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management or Brookfield Stock?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield is a popular TSX stock, but is its smaller, partially owned subsidiary even better?

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

A New Bull Market Ready to Trample Bears: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Load Up on Before it Gets Here

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no denying that a new bull market is coming after this bout of volatility. Here's a trio of stocks…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Pembina Pipeline Stock or Enbridge Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Pembina Pipeline and Enbridge trade below their 12-month highs. Is one now oversold?

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Kay Ng

Need more income due to high inflation? Consider placing your long-term capital in these smart dividend stocks for yields of…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Seeking at Least 6% Yields to Meet Your Income Needs? 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

Here are three Canadian stocks offering lucrative yields.

Read more »