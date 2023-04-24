Home » Investing » A Bull Market Is Coming, So Here’s What I’m Buying to Get Ahead

A Bull Market Is Coming, So Here’s What I’m Buying to Get Ahead

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is just one of several stocks I’m buying ahead of the next bull market.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

A bull market in stocks is looking increasingly likely in 2023. The S&P 500 (the world’s most followed stock index) has already risen 15.56% from its 2022 lows. If it reaches a 20% gain, then we will be in a confirmed bull market.

It’s too early to say for sure that we will enter a bull market, but some signs look encouraging. Inflation is easing off. People are still getting hired. The March banking crisis appears to be over. These positive signs could signal a big move in the stock market.

In this article, I will explore three stocks that I have been buying to prepare for a future bull market.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a bank stock that I have been buying for many years and have made good returns on. I first started buying it all the way back in 2018. I bought some more in the March 2020 stock market crash and some more again in 2022. At this point, it’s the single biggest holding in my portfolio.

Why do I like TD Bank stock so much? It comes down to a few different factors.

First, it’s relatively cheap, trading at 9.5 times earnings and 1.3 times book value.

Second, it is growing, having increased its revenue by 7% and its earnings by 8.4% per year for the last five years.

Third and finally, it has some catalysts on the horizon, such as potentially closing the First Horizon deal, which would add about $1 billion a year to TD’s net income.

Unlike many banks, TD has a great liquidity position, with more than enough cash and liquid investments to cover potential withdrawals. So, it’s a pretty good bank at the moment.

Bank of America

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is another bank stock I’ve been buying ahead of the next bull market. It’s even cheaper than TD Bank, trading at about the same earnings multiple while also being slightly below book value.

Bank of America has enjoyed solid growth and profitability in its recent quarters. In its most recent quarter, it delivered $0.84 in diluted earnings per share, up 15%, and $26.3 billion in revenue, up 13%. That’s pretty strong growth for a financial services company in 2023.

This year, many banks have outright collapsed due to bank runs and unrealized losses on treasury securities. Some smaller banks got hit with a save of withdrawals and because their treasury investments declined in value, they couldn’t afford to pay their depositors off. Bank of America not only survived but actually thrived in this environment.

Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is another stock I’ve been buying ahead of the next bull market. It’s a Taiwanese company that — as the name implies — manufactures semiconductors (i.e., computer chips.

Many semiconductor companies are seeing their earnings decline this year, as they’re dealing with a loss of demand for their products. In its most recent quarter, TSM delivered small, positive growth in revenue and earnings. Its earnings did go down in U.S. dollar terms, but not by nearly as much as what was seen in other semiconductor companies in the same period.

Overall, TSM is a best-in-class semiconductor stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of America and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of America and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Investing

2 Cheap Stocks That Could Make You Rich

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors should look to snatch up high-yield cheap stocks like Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC) before the month of May.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Investing

A 2023 Bull Market? How to Prepare for an Upswing

| Tony Dong

Young investors with a high risk tolerance can make use of these bullish ETF picks.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Investing

For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 6,250 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Andrew Button

With monthly paying dividend stocks like Keyera Corp (TSX:KEY), you can get consistent passive income.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to buy with your $6,500 contribution? Here are three top TSX picks!

Read more »

consider the options
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: BMO Stock or TD Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Montreal and TD are off their 12-month highs. Is one now a good stock to buy?

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

I Keep Buying Shares of This Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

| Puja Tayal

When you find a stock at the sweet spot of regular and growing dividends with lower stock price volatility, keep…

Read more »

movies, theatre, popcorn
Investing

Is Cineplex Stock a Buy Ahead of Summer Blockbusters?

| Joey Frenette

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock has been in the doghouse for quite a while, but summer blockbusters could help the firm regain…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks With Yields TFSA Investors Should Lock in Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TFSA investors could lock in juicy passive income yields of up to 8.15% if they buy Enbridge stock, Alaris Equity…

Read more »