Home » Investing » Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

With the market on the cusp of a rebound, you don’t want to be on the sidelines. Here are two growth stocks to load up on today.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

Growth investors didn’t have much to cheer about last year. Many growth stocks on the TSX are currently trading below all-time highs that were set in late 2021. The market has gotten off to a hot start this year, but there’s still ground to make up after the loss-filled year in 2022. 

In the short term, there’s a very good chance that we’ll see volatility continue. That could cause investors to be hesitant about buying growth stocks today. Over the long term, though, I truly believe that we are not going to see discounted prices like this for some time. 

The TSX is loaded with high-quality growth stocks trading at bargain prices, and I certainly won’t be on the sidelines.

With that, I’ve reviewed two top growth stocks that any long-term investor would be wise to have on their radar. The two stocks may be trading below all-time highs, but after a high-flying start to 2023, that may not be the case for much longer.

Growth stock #1: Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) shareholders have been on one a heck of a ride since the beginning of 2020. Alongside many other tech stocks, Shopify rebounded from the COVID-19 market crash by delivering monster returns in a very short period of time. But after topping out in late 2021, it was mostly downhill for the stock up until late 2022.

The beaten-down tech stock got off to a torrid start in 2023. Shopify shares surged more than 30% in the month of January alone. The stock has cooled since then, now up about 35% on the year, still easily outpacing the returns of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Despite the tech company’s massive market cap value of $85 billion, there’s been no shortage of volatility for Shopify. The growth stock lost more than 70% of its value in 2022. While that’s obviously a huge loss, it wasn’t all that surprising after returning more than 150% in 2020.

Long-term investors that have been able to put up with Shopify’s volatility have been well rewarded. And with the company in a prime position to see growth continue, I’ll gladly add to my position while shares are trading at discounted prices. 

Growth stock #2: Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) has experienced a similar trend to Shopify since 2020. Shares surged in the second half of 2020 but continue to trade below all-time highs set in late 2021. 

Due to the niche market that Kinaxis serves, it’s understandable why the company can fly under the radar for investors. Kinaxis provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations to customers across the globe. It’s not the most exciting industry but certainly an important one, especially over the past three years with all of the changes in consumer shopping behaviour.

Since Kinaxis joined the TSX in 2014, it’s been as dependable of a market-beating growth stock around. Volatility has spiked in recent years but shares are still up a market-crushing 120% over the past five years. 

With shares up more than 15% this year and close to 30% over the past 12 months, Kinaxis is well on its way to returning to all-time highs. Investors may need to act fast if they’re looking to take advantage of this rare discount.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Tech Stocks to Watch During Earnings Season

| Andrew Button

Canadian tech stocks like Open Text Corp (TSX:OTEX) will be ones to watch during earnings season.

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy If You’re Striving for $1 Million

| Puja Tayal

If you are looking to earn $1 million from investments, invest a portion of your portfolio in high-growth stocks with…

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Software stocks with stable growth trajectories aren't unicorns. These two are your best options.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Can Shopify Stock Hit $1 Trillion?

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover if Shopify stock can reach the $1 trillion milestone, as we analyze its growth potential, market trends, and future…

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Tech Stocks

3 Top Stocks to Buy in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three top stocks are stellar buys in this current market, and once this market recovers, you won't see this…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Tech Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Growth Stocks Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for TSX growth stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are my top favourite picks right now!

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

Is Kinaxis Stock a Buy in April 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kinaxis stock has surged in the last while, but is more on the way for this expensive stock? Or should…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Tech Stocks

3 Top Stocks to Buy Before They Share Earnings

| Andrew Button

Big tech earnings season is here, and top TSX stocks like Shopify are expected to put out big numbers.

Read more »