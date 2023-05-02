Home » Investing » Passive Income: Can You Really Make $1,000/Month in Dividends?

Passive Income: Can You Really Make $1,000/Month in Dividends?

You can theoretically earn $1,000 per month with monthly pay dividend stocks like First National Financial, but is it realistic?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House

Image source: Getty Images

Passive income.

It’s one of the most common financial goals for Canadian investors. Everybody likes making money on a stock trade, but what could be better than a stock that pays you income year in and year out? Such are the kinds of stocks that Warren Buffett and other long-term investors made their fortunes on.

This raises a question:

Is it possible to make a truly substantial amount of money – let’s say $1,000 per month – with just dividend stocks? Such a thing would be very helpful if it could be done. Consider that, $1,000 per month is more than what the average Canadian gets from the Canada Pension Plan (CPP). If you take the average CPP payment ($811) and add $1,000 per month in dividend income to it, you get to a sum of money that could potentially pay all of your bills.

In this article, I will explore the topic of making money with dividend stocks. I will show how much money you’d need to invest to get $1,000 a month in dividend income. I will reveal a stock that could pay you that much income with relatively little invested upfront. Finally, I’ll reveal one downside of investing for passive dividend income.

The good news

The good news about investing in dividend stocks is that it can, in fact, pay you some passive income. If you invest $400,000 into a dividend stock with a 3% yield that pays monthly, you’ll get roughly $1,000 per month. If you invest in a high yield stock, you could get to $1,000 per month with much less invested.

Consider First National Financial (TSX:FN). It has a 6.35% dividend yield, and the dividend is paid monthly. So, you only need to invest $189,000 into FN stock to get $1,000 per month in cash flow going.

And what about the company behind FN stock?

First National is a Canadian non-bank mortgage lender. It issues mortgages but, unlike a bank, does not take deposits. Instead, FN funds its mortgages with assets held directly on its own balance sheet. The lender gets people to take out mortgages by partnering with mortgage brokers, who help people shop around for mortgages.

How is this business model working out for First National? Pretty well it seems. FN beat analyst estimates in its most recent quarter, delivering:

  • $133 billion in mortgages, up 7%
  • $423 million in revenue, up 23%
  • $59.7 million in income before fair market value adjustments, up 32%

Overall, it was a pretty good quarter. Net income declined by 27%, but that was only due to the market value of FN’s mortgages declining: operating income grew considerably.

The bad news

The bad news about getting passive income from dividend stocks is that you’ll need to save a lot of money in order to get it. As mentioned in this article, it takes $189,000 to get $1,000 per month even with a high yield stock like FN. If you invest at the market yield (about 3%), it will take you $400,000. It’s a long road to financial independence. But for those who walk it successfully, it’s well worth it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks Offer You a Chance to Get Rich by 2030: See How

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians seeking their fortune this decade should look to promising income stocks like Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) and others this month.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Maximize the Safe Passive Income You Can Make With $5,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You can bring in superior passive income with $5,000 right now, and look forward to shares returning to 52-week highs…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $100 Each Month for Retirement

| Sneha Nahata

Retirees can leverage TFSA to invest in these large-cap stocks to earn $100/month.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Want to Retire With a Steady Income? These Canadian Dividend Stocks Can Provide it

| Kay Ng

Canadian investors can prepare for favourably taxed retirement income by building a solid portfolio of dividend stocks over time.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Why I Keep Buying More Value Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Button

I continue to buy dividend stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) hand over fist.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Maximize Returns Before the Next Bull Market

| Adam Othman

Not all stocks are destined to thrive in a bull market, but if you can find the right ones and…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today for TFSA Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Is inflation eating up your retirement income? Preserve your retirement savings. Instead grow your TFSA passive income with these stocks.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 6% in May 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks all offer yields around 6% or higher, with stable dividend increases over the last five years…

Read more »