Home » Investing » These Canadian Technology Stocks Are Trading at a Discount

These Canadian Technology Stocks Are Trading at a Discount

Shares of these technology companies are trading incredibly cheap, while their fundamentals remain strong.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian tech stocks recovered a bit in 2023, with shares of several companies outperforming the broader market index by a wide margin. Despite the recent up-move in technology stocks, they continue to trade cheap on the valuation front, making them attractive investments near the current levels. 

With this background, let’s look at two Canadian stocks from the technology space trading at a significant discount.

WELL Health 

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) provides digital healthcare services, which is why investors sold its stock in 2022, anticipating a slowdown in demand amid easing COVID-related restrictions. However, that didn’t play out, and the company consistently delivered stellar organic revenue and turned profitable, leading to a sharp recovery in its share price. Further, its operations remain immune to the macro headwinds.

Thanks to its solid financial performance, WELL Health stock more than doubled on a year-to-date basis. Despite the recent rally, WELL Health trades at a significant discount. It trades at a next-12-month (NTM) enterprise value (EV)-to-sales multiple of 2.6 — much lower than the pre-COVID levels of 6.5 — making it a solid growth stock near the current levels. 

The company’s management remains upbeat and expects the momentum in its business to sustain in 2023 across all business segments. It projects its top line to increase by 17-20% in 2023, reflecting higher in-person and virtual patient visits. Impressively, its high-margin virtual services business continues to expand, indicating strong profitability ahead. Moreover, the company’s focus on acquisitions will likely accelerate its growth rate and expand its market share. 

Lightspeed

Shares of the commerce-enabling platform provider Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) are too cheap to ignore. After losing substantial value in 2022, Lightspeed stock is down about 12% year to date. Given the correction, Lightspeed stock looks incredibly cheap near the current price levels.  

It is trading at a NTM EV-to-sales multiple of 1.3, which is near to all-time low. While its stock is trading at a massive discount, the company is steadily growing its business, focusing on driving efficiency and moving toward profitability, which could act as a strong catalyst.

Lightspeed is expected to benefit from the ongoing shift towards omnichannel platforms. As an increased number of retailers and restaurant operators start spending on modernizing their legacy payments platform and expanding to new locations, the demand for the company’s digital products will likely grow. 

Focusing on enhancing the go-to-market approach, the company sells only two core products targeting retailers and restaurateurs. Through this approach, Lightspeed is streamlining its operations and moving towards achieving profitability. 

Lightspeed also targets customers with high GTV (gross transaction value). Customers with higher GTV can use Lightspeed’s multiple modules, thus driving the average revenue per user and leading to a lower churn rate. 

Besides organic growth, Lightspeed’s focus on accretive acquisitions bolsters its customer locations, grows its market share, and helps expand its products. Overall, Lightspeed stock is trading extremely cheap, while it has multiple growth catalysts to drive its shares higher in the long term. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy These 3 Tech Stocks?

| Sneha Nahata

These tech stocks are still trading cheap, providing a solid opportunity for buying near the current levels.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

These Undervalued TSX Stocks Are a Bargain in May 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're willing to bet on a rebound, these are the three TSX stocks I would consider first as they…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Is Hitting 52-Week Lows: Bargain or Beware?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed stock is down 38% this year, yet analysts believe shares could potentially double in the next year. So what…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

1 Stock to Invest in Canada’s Burgeoning AI Scene

| Joey Frenette

Docebo stock is a potential AI stock underdog worth another look if you're a long-term investor.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy With a $6,500 TFSA Contribution

| Adam Othman

Building your TFSA nest egg requires careful selection of the stocks you buy with the yearly contributions.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

Tech Stocks: No “Earnings Recession” Here!

| Andrew Button

Tech stocks like Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) are reporting earnings this week. The early signs from U.S. tech companies have been…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks With Millionaire-Maker Potential 

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to be a millionaire? Investing in high-growth stocks can do the job. Read ahead to find out…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Due to Double in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian growth stocks had their time in the sun before dropping off, but these two could be due to double…

Read more »