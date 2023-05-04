Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 4

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 4

After the Fed’s event, TSX investors’ focus will shift back to key corporate results.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market slipped for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 53 points to settle at 20,355 — its lowest closing level since April 10.

Besides the Fed’s interest rate hike, corporate earnings events and consistent steep declines in oil prices also weighed on the main TSX index. While shares of healthcare and utility companies saw renewed buying, other key sectors like consumer, energy, industrials, and technology witnessed heavy losses.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) crashed 20.8% yesterday to $34.15 per share, a day after its quarterly results came out. In the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2023 (ended in February), the Vancouver-headquartered apparel retailer’s revenue jumped 43.5% from a year ago to $637.6 million, primarily with the help of growing demand in the United States and strong performance of its e-commerce segment.

Aritzia posted a 17.7% year-over-year gain in its adjusted earnings to $0.40 per share, beating analysts’ estimate of $0.36 per share. However, the company expects its revenue growth to be between 10% to 14% in its fiscal year 2024, significantly slower than 46.9% in the fiscal year 2023. This dismal outlook could be the main reason why ATZ stock tanked after its earnings event and now trades with nearly 28% year-to-date losses.

Thomson Reuters, Descartes Systems, and Kinaxis were also among the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange in the last session, as they fell more than 4% each.

On the positive side, Equinox Gold, Tilray, EQB, and West Fraser Timber gained at least 3.9% each, making them the top-performing TSX Composite components for the day.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, and Cenovus Energy were the most active Canadian stocks.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were mixed early Thursday morning, pointing to a flat open for the TSX index today. Besides the domestic purchasing managers index data, Canadian investors may want to monitor the weekly jobless claims numbers from the U.S. market this morning.

On the corporate events front, several large TSX-listed companies, including Telus Corp, Telus International, Open Text, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty, BCE, Canadian Natural Resources, Bausch Health, Shopify, Pembina Pipeline, and ARC Resources, are expected to release their latest quarterly results on May 4.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Descartes Systems Group, EQB, Enbridge, Kinaxis, Pembina Pipeline, TELUS, Telus International, and West Fraser Timber. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks With Strong Balance Sheets and Tempting Valuations

| Vineet Kulkarni

Two TSX stocks with solid fundamentals.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Energy Stocks

Top TSX Growth Stocks That Could Outperform Their Peers

| Vineet Kulkarni

2 TSX growth stocks to consider before the bull market arrives.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Stocks for Beginners

3 Popular Canadian Stocks for Beginner Investors!

| Kay Ng

These Canadian stocks are popular for beginner investors for their predictable and stable businesses. Aim to buy them on dips.

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

Canadian Utilities: Powering Your Portfolio With Steady Dividends

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy Canadian Utilities stock now?

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

Beat the Market: Invest in These TSX Stocks With High Growth Potential

| Vineet Kulkarni

Get ready for the bull market with these two TSX stocks.

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

FHSA Savings Made Easy: Invest in These Popular Canadian Companies

| Puja Tayal

The dream of owning your own house is closer. Here’s how you can invest and make the most of the…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s My #1 Canadian Growth Stock Pick to Buy for May 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A growth stock doesn't have to be risky. In fact, it can be quite stable -- especially when you consider…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy in May 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks may have deserved a drop, but certainly not by this much. They could be great buys…

Read more »