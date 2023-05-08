Home » Investing » Better Buy: TD Bank Stock or Royal Bank Stock?

Better Buy: TD Bank Stock or Royal Bank Stock?

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are both great banks. Which is the better buy?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are two contenders for the title of “Canada’s biggest bank.” The former is the biggest by assets; the latter is the biggest by market cap. Each bank has its own things going for it. TD Bank is growing relatively quickly, while Royal Bank faces fewer regulatory risks. In this article, I will explore TD and Royal Bank side by side, so you can decide which stock better suits your needs.

Growth

TD Bank has had better growth than Royal Bank over the last five years. In that period, TD Bank has grown its revenue by 7% CAGR and its earnings by 8.8% CAGR. In the same period, Royal Bank has grown its revenue by 4.3% CAGR and its earnings by 6.7% CAGR. “CAGR” means compound annual growth rate; it basically means percentage growth per year over a given period. TD’s growth rates have indisputably been better than RY’s over the last five years, using this metric.

Valuation

In addition to having better growth than Royal Bank, TD also has a cheaper valuation than Royal Bank has. Using the last 12 months’ earnings and Friday’s closing stock price, Royal Bank trades at

  • 11.4 times earnings;
  • 3.6 times sales;
  • 1.8 times book value; and
  • 5.8 times operating cash flow.

TD for its part trades at

  • 9.8 times earnings;
  • 3.14 times sales;
  • 1.43 times book value; and
  • 9.98 times operating cash flow.

Royal Bank only has one metric that’s lower than TD’s comparable multiple. However, operating cash flow isn’t a metric people often look at when evaluating banks, because banks often make large outflows of cash in order to issue loans. That’s a good thing, not a bad thing, so low operating cash flow can sometimes be good for a bank.

Now, stocks don’t usually get cheap or expensive for no reason. Clearly, there is something happening at Royal Bank that makes investors think it’s better than TD Bank — or vice versa. In the next section, I’ll reveal what that factor might be.

Deal-making ability

One factor that arguably favours Royal Bank over TD Bank is its reputation and ability to make deals. TD is currently under suspicion for abusive sales practices in the United States; as a result, its biggest recent deal got cancelled. Royal Bank, however, is buying HSBC Canada and appears to be encountering no regulatory resistance. Reputation goes a long way, and RY seems to have a somewhat better one than TD.

Verdict: TD with a slight win

My final verdict on the comparison of TD and Royal Bank is that TD Bank looks like a somewhat better buy today. The stock is cheaper, and the company is growing faster than Royal Bank, though profitability metrics look for similar for both companies. Going off fundamentals, TD is the better buy.

Royal Bank does have that one soft factor going for it: its deal-making ability. It’s having a much easier time getting deals approved than TD is, but TD’s Cowen deal closed without a hitch, so maybe TD can still get investment banking deals done. I like TD stock better overall.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

Better Dividend Buy: Scotia Bank or Royal Bank Stock?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Royal Bank stock has returned 12% in the last decade, compounded annually, almost double that of BNS.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Bank Stocks

How to Invest $1,000 in May 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Make the most of your $1,000 in May 2023! Uncover why investing in TD Bank stock makes perfect sense for…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Bank Stocks

1 Bank to Buy and 1 to Avoid in May 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

One of these banks just got a huge influx of cash, but is that enough to keep investors happy for…

Read more »

Meeting handshake
Bank Stocks

TD’s Merger Just Collapsed – Here’s Why That’s Good News

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and First Horizon have agreed to end their merger. Here's why that's good news.

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: What to Do Now That its Merger Has Fallen Apart

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD (TSX:TD) stock rose slightly, as the company scrapped a US$13.4 billion deal to expand in the United States.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

The Best “Big Six” Canadian Bank Stock to Buy in May 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Big Six bank cannot be ignored a moment longer, with far too much growth potentially on the way in…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Bank Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Catch Up and Hit Your Contribution Limit Every Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's time to get strict with your budget and put cash aside for an emergency, and the TFSA is the…

Read more »

thinking
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Bank of Montreal or Bank of Nova Scotia Stock?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) both offer nice value, but one is a cut above…

Read more »