Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 8

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 8

TSX investors will continue to focus on corporate results this week, as recovering oil prices lift energy stocks.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market turned positive on Friday with the help of a sharp recovery in oil prices and largely upbeat corporate results. The S&P/TSX Composite Index jumped 304 points, or 1.5%, to close at 20,542, posting its biggest single-day gains since January 6.

While strong labour market data cheered investors and pushed all key stock market sectors upward, technology, energy, and consumer cyclical stocks led the market rally.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Open Text (TSX:OTEX) popped 12.1% in the last session to $55.41 per share, a day after its better-than-expected March quarter results came out. Despite facing currency headwinds, the Waterloo-headquartered tech firm’s total revenue jumped 41.1% year over year to US$1.2 billion, as it continued to post organic cloud sales growth for the ninth consecutive quarter.

With this, Open Text’s posted adjusted quarterly earnings of US$0.73 per share — significantly higher compared to analysts’ estimate of US$0.47 per share. On a year-to-date basis, OTEX stock is now up 38%.

Air Canada, Pason Systems, and Tilray Brands were also among the top gainers on May 5, as they inched up by at least 8.5% each.

On the flip side, Altus Group, Telus International, Badger Infrastructure, and First Majestic Silver were among the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they dived by at least 3.5% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Tourmaline Oil, Air Canada, Enbridge, and Suncor Energy were the most heavily traded TSX Composite components.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were trading on a positive note early Monday morning, pointing to a higher open for the resource-heavy TSX index today.

While no major economic releases are due, investors may want to closely monitor corporate results, as TSX-listed companies like Suncor Energy, Russel Metals, CT REIT, Hudbay Minerals, Ero Copper, Finning International, and Sleep Country are expected to release their latest quarterly results on May 8.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Altus Group and Pason Systems. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Russel Metals, Telus International, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

3 Top Growth Stocks in Canada for May 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and discounted stock prices, I am bullish on these three growth stocks.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 5

| Jitendra Parashar

Labour market data and corporate results may keep the TSX index volatile today, as it remains on track to end…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Tech Stocks

How Growth Stocks Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million!

| Aditya Raghunath

Unlock the power of growth stocks! Learn how a $50,000 investment could transform into $1 million and kickstart your wealth-building…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Canadian E-Commerce Giants: 2 Stocks Gaining Momentum

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two rallying Canadian e-commerce stocks you can consider buying now to hold for the long term.

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks That Actually Are Undervalued

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These tech stocks don't belong with all the rest. Instead, consider them for solid long-term gains, especially on the back…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Thrive

| Aditya Raghunath

Prepare for a bull market! Discover 3 promising growth stocks poised to thrive, and capitalize on their potential for stellar…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Tech Stocks

Shopify to Cut 20% of its Workforce: What it Means for Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock jumped 25%, as it announced it will cut 20% of its workforce and sell its stake in…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

This Oversold Stock Is Still up 783% Over the Past 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This oversold stock is up 783% in the last decade for reasons outside its control, making it a great time…

Read more »