Home » Investing » Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock: Is it Finally a Buy?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock: Is it Finally a Buy?

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) stock crashed last year, but could it be a buy now?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) stock was one of the TSX’s big losers in 2022. Over the course of the year, the stock fell 46%, when the index as a whole only fell 6%. That’s 40% underperformance!

Clearly, Algonquin stock had a rough year in 2022. High interest rates took a bite out of the company’s earnings. As a utility, AQN has high levels of debt and high interest payments. When the Bank of Canada raised interest rates last year, it had the effect of making AQN’s debt more expensive, eating into earnings.

That was then. This is now. At today’s prices, AQN stock has a 5% dividend yield, which is well above average for the TSX index. It certainly looks enticing, but is AQN stock really a good buy today? In the ensuing paragraphs, I will explore that topic and attempt to arrive at a conclusion.

Why Algonquin stock crashed

Before we can understand whether AQN stock is cheap today, we need to know why it crashed in the first place. The stock crashed primarily because of a poor earnings release for the third quarter of 2022. Metrics included the following:

  • $666 million in revenue, up 26%
  • -$195 million in net earnings
  • $102.9 billion in cash from operations, down 41%
  • $73.5 million in adjusted net earnings, down 25%
  • $276 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), up 10%

The revenue and adjusted EBITDA numbers look good, but remember that revenue isn’t a profit metric, and adjusted EBITDA is very easy to manipulate, as it isn’t governed by any accounting rules.

Part of the reason why Algonquin’s loss was so big was because of high interest rates. Interest expense surged by $28 million in the quarter, which explains part of the loss. It doesn’t explain the whole loss, but it was a big contributor.

Thanks to its net loss, Algonquin slashed its dividend, which led to the stock selling off dramatically the day after the release came out. At one point, the stock was down 16% in a single day! Since then, it has recovered, up 32.44% from its 52-week low.

What has changed since then?

Since AQN’s third-quarter earnings release came out, many things have changed. For one thing, Algonquin put out another earnings release, which was much improved from the third-quarter release:

  • $748 million in revenue, up 26%
  • -$74 million in net income, down from a positive figure
  • $151 million in adjusted net earnings, up 10%
  • $214.6 million in cash from operations, up 70%
  • $358 million in adjusted EBITDA, up 20%

Overall, this was a much better showing than the third quarter, although earnings remained negative. It’s also worth noting that Algonquin is still paying dividends while having negative earnings. The payout ratio using adjusted earnings is relatively high, which isn’t a good thing. On the plus side, Algonquin’s growth is very strong, which isn’t typical for the utilities industry. I would say that I’m pretty much neutral on this stock. The company’s picture is improving, but it still looks, based on GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings, like the dividend could be cut again.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Miss Out on These High-Yielding Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks all have high yields but also provide a safe investment for investors seeking income and growth…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 9

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain volatile, as the first-quarter corporate earnings season continues in full swing.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Investing

Value Investors: Take a Look at These 5 TSX Stocks Trading at a Discount

| Daniel Da Costa

These five value stocks all operate in different sectors and offer some of the best discounts on the TSX, giving…

Read more »

edit Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Cannabis Stocks

Aurora Cannabis: Time to Light Up Your Portfolio?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's my take on whether Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) is worth adding to a growth portfolio right now, given its growth…

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

How the LNG Boom Could Benefit Canadian Natural Gas Stocks

| Vineet Kulkarni

LNG Canada could bring secular tailwinds for the Canadian natural gas industry.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

These TSX Stocks Are a Smart Choice for Generating Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These TSX stocks pay attractive yields and have defensive business models, making them ideal investments for passive-income seekers.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

3 Safe Stocks for When Interest Rates Are Rising

| Andrew Button

Large, well-capitalized banks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank tend to perform well during periods of rising interest rates.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Invest in Canada’s Growing E-Commerce Industry for Big Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The market may be ready to get back into e-commerce stocks, and these three are the first that should climb.

Read more »