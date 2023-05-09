Home » Investing » Is Tesla Stock a Buy in May 2023?

Is Tesla Stock a Buy in May 2023?

Tesla stock is pretty popular, but could Canadian EV parts company Magna International be a better buy?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric car being charged

Image source: Getty Images

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the world’s most popular EV stock. The company does not manufacture the most cars of any company in the world, but it has the steepest valuation in the stock market. Lately, TSLA stock has not being doing so well. Its most recent quarter was a miss, falling behind analyst estimates on revenue as well as earnings per share (“EPS”). The electric vehicle maker did show pretty strong growth, just not as good as what the markets were expecting.

Tesla stock is still pricier than the vast majority of stocks out there. Trading at 44 times earnings, it is not even close to a value opportunity. However, it’s certainly cheaper – both in terms of dollars and the P/E ratio – than it was at $409. In this article, I will explore whether Tesla stock is a buy today, at $171.

Tesla’s last quarter: A miss, but good in some ways

Tesla’s most recent quarter missed analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. It was not necessarily a bad quarter in every respect, though. In it, the company delivered:

  • $23.3 billion in revenue, up 23%.
  • $4.5 billion in gross profit, down 11%.
  • $2.7 billion in operating income, down 17%.
  • $2.9 billion in net income, down 22%.
  • $44 million in free cash flow, down 80%.

As you can see, the decline in free cash flow was absolutely staggering. A year ago, it was well over a billion, now it’s measured in the millions. Tesla spent much of Q1 slashing prices on its cars, and the result was this huge decline in profitability. It’s not surprising that the stock sank after this release came out, although it is worth noting that the revenue growth is still strong.

A steep valuation

Despite Tesla’s most recent quarter being rather unimpressive, its stock is still very expensive, trading at:

  • 44 times earnings.
  • 6.2 times sales.
  • 11.2 times book value.
  • 40 times operating cash flow.

This isn’t as expensive as Tesla used to be. However, it’s still expensive, and TSLA’s earnings are declining while its revenue growth is slowing down. Overall, it’s not a compelling picture, even after the big stock sell-off. In the next section, I’ll look at a Canadian EV stock that may fare better.

A Canadian EV stock that has a cheaper valuation than Tesla

If you’re looking for a more modestly valued alternative to Tesla, you could consider the Canadian car parts company Magna International (TSX:MG). It is mainly known as a supplier of auto parts to traditional car makers, but it also has an EV side business with LG, known as LG Magna e-Powertrain. LG Magna e-Powertrain manufactures a variety of EV parts, ranging from motors to power electronics. Unlike Tesla, Magna’s most recent quarter was a beat rather than a miss. Also, it’s far cheaper than Tesla, trading at:

  • 13.9 times earnings.
  • 0.4 times sales.
  • 1.2 times book value.
  • 7 times operating cash flow.

Magna International’s business was in decline for some time. Its revenue and earnings both fell over a period of five years. However, the auto gear maker’s most recent 12-month period actually saw modest 8.8% revenue growth. Perhaps that EV joint venture is starting to pay off.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Erupts: Should You Buy the Spike?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) stole headlines with a gross profit bump and large layoffs, but I’m still staying on the sidelines…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Canadian Renewable Resources: Invest in Green Energy for a Sustainable Future

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three green energy stocks are ones I would grab while they remain so incredibly cheap if you're looking for…

Read more »

energy industry
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A tech stock could soar higher in the next bull market, especially if it becomes the technology of choice in…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or Lightspeed Stock?

| Sneha Nahata

Shopify and Lightspeed stocks have multiple growth catalysts, are trading cheap, and are poised to recover swiftly, as the economy…

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

The Safest Semiconductor Chip Stocks to Own in May 2023

| Adam Othman

The semiconductor demand is thriving, and its long-term prospects are strong. This makes the majority of semiconductor chip stocks relatively…

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Top Cybersecurity Stocks for May 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Cybersecurity stocks are excellent investment options in May 2023 due to the growing demand for security services and endpoint protection…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Invest in Canada’s Growing E-Commerce Industry for Big Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The market may be ready to get back into e-commerce stocks, and these three are the first that should climb.

Read more »

stock analysis
Energy Stocks

Ready to Invest With $5,000? 2 Stocks for May 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing $5,000 in TSX stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners should help you deliver outsized gains over time.

Read more »