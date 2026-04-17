1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 65% to Buy and Hold for Decades

Not every tech stock needs to come with stomach-churning risk. The steadier ones usually sell software or infrastructure that customers rely on every day, keep a healthy chunk of recurring revenue, and trade at valuations that leave room for mistakes. That is why investors often look for mature software names with sticky clients, useful products, and a price tag that already reflects plenty of bad news. So today, let’s look at one tech stock looking as though that price tag needs to start rising.

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DND

Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) sells legal practice management software, data tools, and payments infrastructure used by law firms, financial institutions, and government-related workflows across Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and South Africa. Customers use them to get work done, which can make the business stickier than plenty of trendier software stories.

The last year was messy, and that is exactly why the stock looks interesting now. In July 2025, DND stock launched a review of strategic alternatives that could include a sale, merger, recapitalization, or asset sales. In October, the company disclosed a proposal that valued part of the consideration at $10.25 per share, but that process later got tangled in shareholder tension and financial worries. Then in January 2026, DND stock closed the sale of Credas for about $146.3 million and said it would use the proceeds to repay debt. That move did not fix everything, but it did show management is serious about simplifying the business and attacking leverage.

There were also signs of operational reset. In May 2025, DND stock rolled out a strategy built around customers first, product transformation, and portfolio optimization. It later refreshed leadership and board composition, and in February 2026 launched its Unity conveyancing platform in British Columbia. That does not guarantee a turnaround, but it does show this is not a frozen story. Management is still making moves to tighten the portfolio and rebuild growth.

Into earnings

Now for the numbers. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revenue came in at $107 million, down 8% year over year, while net loss landed at $21.8 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $50.4 million, down 22%. For the first six months of fiscal 2026, revenue was $215.3 million and adjusted EBITDA was $100.8 million. Those are not pretty growth figures, and management tied the decline to weaker market activity, lower volumes and pricing in parts of legal software and data insights, and customer losses, partly offset by growth in banking technology and affinity.

Full-year fiscal 2025 numbers looked a little sturdier on a wider lens. Revenue was $440.7 million, adjusted EBITDA was $232.8 million, and net loss improved to $88 million from $171.8 million a year earlier. Even better, the company generated $148.2 million in operating cash flow in fiscal 2025. Cash generation remains one of the biggest reasons long-term investors are still paying attention.

Valuation is where the case gets more interesting. As of writing, DND stock’s market cap sat around $296.2 million, with the stock trading near $4.40 and down roughly 65% over the last 52 weeks from a high near $12.61. DND stock holds a price-to-sales ratio around 0.7 and enterprise value to revenue around 4.4. In other words, the equity looks cheap, but the enterprise value still reminds you that debt has not disappeared. That is the trade-off here. Investors are buying a battered software platform at a low headline valuation, but they still need management to keep deleveraging and stabilize revenue.

Bottom line

For investors who want one Canadian tech stock to tuck away for years, DND stock is a contrarian pick, not a comfort pick. It has sticky products, real cash flow, and a management team that is trying to simplify the story. It also has falling revenue, ongoing losses, and a balance sheet that still needs work. That means this one fits best for patient investors who can handle some bumps, because if the turnaround sticks, today’s beaten-down share price could look much more attractive a decade from now.