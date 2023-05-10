Home » Investing » Better Energy Stock in May 2023: Enbridge or Suncor?

Better Energy Stock in May 2023: Enbridge or Suncor?

Enbridge and Suncor Energy stocks are great energy plays to hang onto for the long haul.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices

The stock market rally may slow down from here, as concern shifts to the U.S. debt ceiling. Undoubtedly, there’s always going to be something that causes investors to worry. Moving ahead, investors shouldn’t make too much of the near-term market movers. Instead, they should look to gain advantage from broader market volatility as it opens up a window of opportunity to purchase shares of firms at potential discounts.

In this piece, we’ll look at two energy stocks that are looking cheap as we move into mid-May. Indeed, energy stocks aren’t as hot as they were a year ago. Still, the recent cool-off may be a chance to obtain exposure to the sector at a more reasonable multiple.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) are two of the most popular energy picks for Canadian investors. Both stocks have a sizeable dividend yield and solid long-term growth prospects. As shares of both firms swing wildly, investors may have a chance to capture more yield at lower prices.

Enbridge

Enbridge is the pipeline company with the towering dividend yield. At 6.69%, the yield is looking quite swollen again. Even if energy sector headwinds return in full force, investors can feel confident in the payout. Management has seen worse, and they’ve managed to keep the dividend standing, even as other energy firm slashed their payouts.

I think management’s shareholder friendliness is worth a premium. As the stock looks to recover from a rocky past year, I think investors should give the firm the benefit of the doubt. At the end of the day, the high-yielding heavyweights can be bountiful to hold if this market goes sideways for an extended period of time.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy stock has been range-bound for around a year now. Since peaking at $52 and change back in June 2022, the stock has been rollercoastering around $39 and $48 per share. At writing, the integrated energy firm is getting close to its 52-week lows.

With a new top boss and shift to trimming costs, Suncor Energy has indeed moved into a new era. Whether this era brings forth an improvement to the safety track record remains to be seen. Under the leadership of CEO Rich Kruger, I do think Suncor could live up to its full potential. It will take some time, though, as the oil sands behemoth has a lot of complexity going on behind the scenes. Still, Mr. Kruger’s goal is to shift gears to simplify things.

Recently, the company saw earnings retreat 34% year over year. That’s a steep decline, but the drop wasn’t as ugly as the headlines made it out to be. Suncor operated in a spectacular environment last year. And with a depressed single-digit price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, the market had already braced for a steep drop. The best business climate may have changed, but that doesn’t mean Suncor can’t power higher with a new leader at the helm.

With a 5.19% dividend yield, Suncor is a very intriguing value option in the energy patch.

Better buy: SU or ENB stock?

I’d have to go with Suncor right here. I’m a believer in Mr. Kruger and think he’ll help drive meaningful change at the firm.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Get In On the Action – How to Invest In the Hottest Trends Now

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to make a fortune from stock markets? Then you have to invest in the hottest trends that…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Canadian Renewable Resources: Invest in Green Energy for a Sustainable Future

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three green energy stocks are ones I would grab while they remain so incredibly cheap if you're looking for…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

Pembina Pipeline: Fuelling Income Investors With Reliable Dividends

| Vineet Kulkarni

Pembina Pipeline stock has notably outperformed peer midstream bigwigs over the long term.

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

How the LNG Boom Could Benefit Canadian Natural Gas Stocks

| Vineet Kulkarni

LNG Canada could bring secular tailwinds for the Canadian natural gas industry.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Energy Stocks

This Might Be the Biggest Growth Stock Opportunity of 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock has it all: a great price, a dividend, and huge growth potential. Oh, and you'll also feel…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Energy Stocks

Looking for Income in Retirement? These Canadian Dividend Stocks Can Deliver

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have been growing their annual dividends for decades, making them a dependable income stock for retirees.

Read more »

stock analysis
Energy Stocks

Ready to Invest With $5,000? 2 Stocks for May 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing $5,000 in TSX stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners should help you deliver outsized gains over time.

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Energy Stocks

This 5.9% Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover a 5.9% dividend stock that pays cash monthly! Boost your passive income with a reliable and consistent cash flow…

Read more »