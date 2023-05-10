Home » Investing » TSX Stocks in the Consumer Goods Industry: Which Ones Are Good Buys?

TSX Stocks in the Consumer Goods Industry: Which Ones Are Good Buys?

These consumer goods stocks have the potential to deliver multi-fold returns in the long term.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.

Source: Getty Images

The macro uncertainty, rising interest rates, and high inflation continue to pressure consumer discretionary spending and shares of the companies operating in this space. However, the pullback in consumer discretionary stocks provides a solid entry point for long-term investors. Further, the easing of inflation and an improvement in the economy could give a significant lift to the shares of these companies.

Against this background, let’s look at top Canadian stocks that could gain, as consumer discretionary spending improves. 

Aritzia

Speaking of top stocks in the consumer goods industry, one could consider adding the shares of lifestyle apparel company Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) near the current levels. It has been consistently growing its sales at a double-digit rate, reflecting strong demand and a favourable mix. Meanwhile, the company is profitable. Thanks to its stellar financial performance, Aritzia stock jumped over 135% in three years. 

However, Aritzia stock recently took a hit following the fourth-quarter financial results. Tough year-over-year comparisons and margin headwinds are likely to hurt its near-term financials, leading to a decline in its share price. This dip provides a solid buying opportunity for investors with a long-term view. 

Aritzia’s fundamentals remain strong, while the demand for its products sustains. The company sees its top line growing at an average annual growth rate of 15-17% through 2027. At the same time, its earnings growth is forecasted to outpace sales. 

Management’s strong medium-term sales and earnings guidance reflect the strength of its business model. Strong demand, new boutique openings in the domestic market, expansion in the U.S., and continued investments in brand building and e-commerce will likely accelerate its growth and drive its share price higher. Further, Aritzia stock is trading at the next 12-month (NTM) price-to-earnings multiple of approximately 26, which is well below its historical average of over 32, making it attractive on the valuation front. 

Canada Goose

Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS) is Canada’s leading lifestyle brand, focusing on luxury performance apparel. The ongoing macro headwinds in North America and disruptions related to COVID-19-related in China have weighed on its performance and, in turn, its stock price. However, Canada Goose stock witnessed a bit of recovery and is up more than 16% year to date. 

While macro weakness could pressure its revenue and earnings in the short term, management sees these challenges as temporary. Further, easing COVID-led restrictions in China will likely support its top line. Also, its brand strength, partnerships and collaborations, and diversification of product mix are likely to accelerate its growth. 

Canada Goose’s luxury brand positioning, expansion of the direct-to-consumer network in the domestic market, new product introduction, and rebound in China augur well for long-term growth. 

Its stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2, which is much lower than its pre-pandemic levels of about 40, providing a solid entry point at current levels.  

Bottom line

Both Aritzia and Canada Goose have solid long-term growth potential. However, a weak macro environment could continue to weigh on their financial and operating performance in the short term. Thus, investors with a long-term view should consider investing in the shares of these consumer companies. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Bank on This: 5 Must-Own Canadian Financial Stocks for 2023

| Andrew Button

EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is one of Canada's fastest-growing banks, and there are four others that are doing well, too.

Read more »

Value for money
Investing

Canadian Investors Shouldn’t Ignore These 3 Value Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover three TSX value stocks that are trading at a significant discount to consensus price target estimates in May 2023.

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: TD Bank Stock or RBC Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two bank stocks make up the largest of Canadian banks, but when it comes to the dividend, which is…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 10

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides many important earnings events, TSX investors may want to closely monitor the U.S. inflation numbers today.

Read more »

consider the options
Investing

Looking for Hidden Gems? These 3 TSX Stocks Could Be a Great Place to Start

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors should look to hidden gem TSX stocks like Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSX:BHC) and others in May 2023.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023: My 4 Top Picks

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Dividend stocks like BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) offer attractive yields.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Get In On the Action – How to Invest In the Hottest Trends Now

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to make a fortune from stock markets? Then you have to invest in the hottest trends that…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold Shines: How to Capitalize on the Precious Metals Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

As gold prices continue to rise, should investors consider one of the world's largest gold miners? Or is Barrick stock…

Read more »