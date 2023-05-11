Home » Investing » Better Buy: Royal Bank of Canada Stock or TD Bank Stock?

Better Buy: Royal Bank of Canada Stock or TD Bank Stock?

Royal Bank and TD are leaders in the TSX bank sector. Is one stock now oversold?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

Royal Bank (TSX:RY) and TD (TSX:TD) are Canada’s largest banks. Recent turmoil in the global banking sector has investors wondering which top TSX bank stocks might be undervalued today and good to buy for a self-directed portfolio focused on passive income and total returns.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank has a current market capitalization of $179 billion. This makes it the largest publicly traded company on the TSX and puts Royal Bank among the top 10 banks globally, based on this metric.

At the time of writing, RY stock trades near $129 per share. That’s above the 12-month closing low around $118 it hit in October last year but down from nearly $140 in February.

Despite the initial pandemic hit and the latest volatility caused by failures of regional banks in the United States, Royal Bank investors are still up nearly 30% over the past five years.

Royal Bank remains very profitable. The business generated an adjusted return on equity (ROE) of nearly 17% in the fiscal first quarter (Q1) of 2023. Adjusted profits for the quarter came in at $4.3 billion, up about 4% from the same period in fiscal 2022. The steady performance is likely the reason investors are willing to pay a higher multiple for Royal Bank stock. RY shares trade for about 12.3 times trailing 12-month earnings.

The company is spending a good chunk of its excess cash to purchase HSBC Canada for roughly $13.5 billion. This deal adds 130 branches and an affluent client base. Last year, Royal Bank also spent about $2.4 billion to acquire Brewin Dolphin, a large wealth management business in the U.K. and Ireland. The purchases should help drive revenue and profit growth in the coming years.

Royal Bank’s dividend currently offers a 4% yield.

TD Bank

TD has a market capitalization of about $149 billion. The stock trades near $81.50 per share compared to $93 in February and $109 in early 2022.

TD’s share price is up about 10% over the past five years. The company has a large American presence with a branch network that runs from Maine down the east coast to Florida.

TD just abandoned its planned US$13.4 billion takeover of First Horizon, a U.S. regional bank with operations in the southeastern part of the United States. The deal would have made TD a top-six bank in the country, but investors should be relieved that TD didn’t close the deal on the initial terms. First Horizon trades for less than US$10 per share right now compared to the US$25 TD was going to pay to buy the bank.

Uncertainty around the deal in the past two months is one reason TD stock has pulled back so dramatically. Ongoing concerns regarding the stability of the U.S. banking sector could keep pressure on the share price.

Contrarian investors might want to take advantage of any additional weakness to add TD stock to their portfolios. TD is sitting on significant excess capital that it can now deploy as share buybacks, dividend increases, or for another acquisition. At less than 10 times trailing 12-month earnings TD stock appears cheap, and investors can pick up a 4.7% dividend yield.

Is one a better pick?

Royal Bank and TD are top TSX dividend stocks that have good track records of delivering solid long-term total returns and both deserve to be anchor picks for a retirement portfolio. If you only choose one, I would probably make TD the first choice right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

grow dividends
Bank Stocks

This Bank Stock Could Turn 182 Shares Into $13,490 in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While the next four months might be rough, I would still invest in this bank stock to easily turn your…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Bank Stocks

The U.S. Bank Crisis Isn’t Over: Here’s a Safer Canadian Bank

| Andrew Button

The Royal Bank of Canada is one of the safest banks in the world.

Read more »

consider the options
Bank Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Royal Bank Stock or Bank of Nova Scotia Stock?

| Kay Ng

Although BNS stock is riskier, it offers about 53% more income and could provide higher total returns than RBC stock…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Bank on This: 5 Must-Own Canadian Financial Stocks for 2023

| Andrew Button

EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is one of Canada's fastest-growing banks, and there are four others that are doing well, too.

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: TD Bank Stock or RBC Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two bank stocks make up the largest of Canadian banks, but when it comes to the dividend, which is…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Dirt-Cheap Canadian Regional Bank Stocks to Buy Before Earnings

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) and Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) are bank stocks that look undervalued before Q2 earnings.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Banking on Volatility: 2 Canadian Regional Bank Stocks Worth Watching

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Western Bank and another TSX regional that could be deep with value going into the summer season.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Royal Bank Stock or Enbridge Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank and Enbridge are top TSX dividend stocks.

Read more »