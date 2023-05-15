Home » Investing » 3 Innovative TSX Companies Leading the Way in New Markets

3 Innovative TSX Companies Leading the Way in New Markets

Three TSX stocks are compelling investment prospects for being innovative and introducing novelty in their products and services.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

Among today’s cutthroat competition, modern businesses need to adapt to the rapidly changing marketplace, spot trends, and, more importantly, innovate. A successful innovation, whether by introducing novelty in products and services, strategy, or business models, increases market share and leads to economic growth.

Three innovative TSX companies have positive returns thus far in 2023 and are potential multi-baggers. Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A), Profound Medical Corp. (TSX:PRN), and H2O Innovation Inc. (TSX:HEO) are enticing prospects leading the way in new markets.  

Powering industries

Hammond is gradually gaining a dominant share in utility markets. This $505.4 million company manufactures transformers (dry-type and oil-filled transformers), power quality products, and related magnetics used by clients in various industries like mining, oil and gas, solar, steel, waste and water treatment.

The Guelph-based firm has been in the transformer industry for over a century but continues to innovate and meet customers’ demanding applications.

The high-flying industrial stock is outperforming the broader market year to date, +112.12% versus +5.33%. At $42.48 per share, investors also partake in the 1.18% dividend. According to management, Hammond will continuously improve its profitability and drive shareholder return through earnings and dividends.

In 2022, sales and net earnings jumped 46.9% and 195% year over year to $558.5 million and $44.8 million, respectively. For Q1 2023, the top and bottom lines climbed 33.9% and 83.5% to $171 million and $15.7 million, respectively, compared to Q1 2022. Its CEO, Bill Hammond, said, “Following a robust 2022, we are starting 2023 off on the right foot with continued growth.”

Therapeutic platforms

TSX’s healthcare sector has a superstar in the making in Profound Medical for its innovative approach to treating diseases. The $386 million medical technology company develops customizable, incision-free therapeutic systems, the only one that merges three modalities. At $18.28 per share, the stock is up 26.24% year to date.

Management is happy with the resoundingly positive feedback on TULSA-PRO. The technology combines real-time MRI with the safety and ablation power of directional and focused ultrasound technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue.

In Asia, Profound is commercializing Sonalleve, an innovative therapeutic platform for treating uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Expect both technologies to help the company achieve profitability sooner rather than later.

Interconnected pillars of success  

H2O Innovation provides best-in-class technologies and services in the global water treatment industry. The $249.3 million company has built its success on three interconnected pillars: water technologies and services, specialty products, and operation and maintenance.

Its President and CEO, Frédéric Dugré, said Q3 fiscal 2023 marks four consecutive quarters of more than 17% organic revenue growth. In the three months that ended March 31, 2023, total revenue jumped 31.7% year over year to $68.4 million. At only $2.70 per share, HEO is up 6.23% year to date, although the upward trajectory should continue.

Dugre adds the company is growing from repeatable and increasing business with existing and new customers. Management intends to continue improving its cash flow conversion cycle and remain selective on growth capital expenditures.

High-growth stocks

It won’t be long before Hammond Power, Profound Medical, and H2O Innovation become sought-after Canadian growth stocks. Their innovations should ensure sustained business growth and deliver prosperity to investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify Soars: Is it Still the King of Canadian E-commerce?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock is up 30% since earnings, and 83% in the last year. So is the stock finally a buy,…

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

3 Top Tech Stocks to Help You Retire Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Unlock your path to early retirement with three top tech stocks. Invest wisely and pave the way to a financially…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before the Bull Market Arrives

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover three affordable TSX stocks worth investing in before the bull market hits. Don't miss out on these opportunities for…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Easily Double This Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks still have room to run in 2023 and could easily double if analysts are correct in…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Invest a $10,000 Windfall Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Creating a diversified portfolio of quality growth and dividend stocks can help Canadian investors turn a $10,000 investment into $100K.

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software’s Star Power: A Tech Stock Worth Watching?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Constellation Software stock returned 2,000% in the last decade, while TSX tech names returned 415%.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

Missed the Shopify Rally? 2 Cheaper Stocks That Could Pack On the Growth

| Joey Frenette

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) and another Canadian tech stock still have solid long-term growth prospects.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Energy Stocks

2 Must-Buy Stocks to Capitalize on an Incoming Bull Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can capitalize and be rewarded with enormous gains by taking positions in two stocks before an incoming bull market.

Read more »