Home » Investing » For a Shot at $5,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 807 Shares of This TSX Stock

For a Shot at $5,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 807 Shares of This TSX Stock

Are you looking to earn passive income from stocks? This table can get you started on determining how much, when, and where to invest.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
A golden egg in a nest

Image source: Getty Images.

The TSX has attractive stocks that give quarterly or monthly payouts through dividends and distributions if you are looking to earn passive income. These payouts are per share. If a $100 share gives you a $5 dividend/share annually, your dividend yield is 5%. To earn $5,000 in passive income, you will have to buy 1,000 shares of that stock.

While this calculation might look easy, it can put you at risk. The first rule of investing is diversification. Never put all your money in one stock because companies grow and dissolve. Business is dynamic, and you have to move with the times to keep your investments alive. 

While you still need 1,000 shares of companies that pay at least a 5% dividend yield, you can buy 200 or 300 shares of three to five companies. While selecting the companies, make sure each is from a different sector. Also, ensure you have a different reason to be bullish on each of them. 

How to select stocks for your dividend portfolio

If I were to build a passive income portfolio, I would invest in telecom, energy, real estate, banks, and utilities. These sectors are uncorrelated. For instance, energy and utilities are resilient to macro events and face no competition. Notably, the rates they charge consumers are regulated. Moreover, their profits are influenced by oil prices.  

Telecom enjoys the benefits of a utility without having the limitation of a regulated rate. But these companies do compete with other broadband providers. Whereas banks and real estate stocks are directly impacted by the macroeconomic environment. 

Building a portfolio for a legit shot at $5,000 in annual passive income 

To earn $5,000 in annual passive income, you need a mix of stocks that gives at least a 5% dividend yield. And if the stock grows its dividend annually, you could achieve your targeted passive income faster. 

BCE (TSX:BCE) is a large-cap telecom stock with a 6% dividend yield. The telco grows dividends at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. To start earning $5,000 in annual passive income from next year onwards, you will need to buy 3,123 BCE shares, which will cost you over $200,000. 

But if you systematically invest $6,000 annually in BCE shares, you can accumulate $5,000 in annual passive income after 10 years. As the company grows its dividends by 5%, you will only need 807 shares to achieve your goal. Instead of investing $200,000 right now, you invest $60,000 over 10 years to get a $5,000 passive annual income. Here’s how. 

I assume BCE’s share price will grow by 3% every year. 

YearBCE share priceContributionNo. of shares purchasedTotal sharesDividend per shareDividend income
2023$65.0$6,000.092.00 $3.870$356.04
2024$67.0$6,000.089.00181.0$4.064$735.49
2025$69.0$6,000.087.00268.0$4.267$1,143.47
2026$71.0$6,000.084.00352.0$4.480$1,576.96
2027$73.2$6,000.082.00434.0$4.704$2,041.54
2028$75.4$6,000.079.00513.0$4.939$2,533.81
2029$77.6$6,000.077.00590.0$5.186$3,059.84
2030$79.9$6,000.075.00665.0$5.445$3,621.24
2031$82.3$6,000.072.00737.0$5.718$4,213.98
2032$84.8$6,000.070.00807.0$6.004$4,844.94
2033    $6.304$5,087.18
How to earn $5,000 in annual passive income with 807 BCE shares

How to build your passive income investment model 

The above table is an estimate, which could work if you buy BCE shares at the assumed stock prices and the telco keeps increasing its dividend by 5%. You can make a similar table for three to five passive income stocks and determine a portfolio mix depending on your return expectations. 

This table will help you plan your initial investment. But you have to keep altering the table to reflect the actual numbers. For instance, if one of your stocks halves its dividend, you can reduce the dividend amount to analyze the impact on your portfolio. Accordingly, you can invest in another stock and get back on track for a $5,000 passive income. 

If the stock price dips significantly, as it did during the March 2020 crash or October 2022 market downturn, you can buy more stocks and lock in a higher yield. The table will help you realize opportunities and grab them before it is too late. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian REIT Is a Top Value Pick

| Daniel Da Costa

This top Canadian REIT is highly reliable, has an impressive dividend yield, and, if you buy in this environment, offers…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Investing for Retirement? Check Out These Dividend-Paying Stocks in Canada

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

4 Great Investments That Will Provide You With Monthly Income in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Explore four TSX stocks to secure monthly income in 2023. Discover financial opportunities for stable and consistent returns.

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

Telecom Titans: A Trio of Canadian Companies Leading the 5G Race

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to invest in the 5G revolution? Canadian telecom titans are a good investment option for dividend seekers.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Is This 10.04% Yield Stock Still a Buy After Solid Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want a high dividend yield? Take a look at the earnings from this NorthWest (TSX:NWH.UN) stock and consider…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks to Watch on the Dip

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) and another dividend stock are worth adding to your radar if you're a long-term TFSA investor seeking value.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap But Excellent Dividend Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover two affordable dividend stocks with great potential for your TFSA. Secure steady income and build your wealth wisely.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Canadian Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend-growth stocks now offer 6% yields.

Read more »