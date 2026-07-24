I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 5.6% Dividend All-Star

One high-yield Canadian stock could turn a maxed-out TFSA into over $6,000 of annual tax-free income from everyday connectivity.

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The dividend was cut in 2025 and debt is high, so the income isn’t guaranteed.

It’s more than telecom, with fibre, media, cybersecurity, and AI infrastructure expanding its growth story.

Imagine every phone bill, fibre connection, sports stream, and artificial intelligence (AI) workload helping fund the same retirement account. A fully funded $109,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) invested at today’s yield could produce roughly $6,295 in annual tax-free income, without selling a single share. It just takes the right investment.

That kind of payout can cover plenty of groceries, utilities, or travel, while reinvestment could turn each quarterly deposit into more shares. Before chasing the income, though, investors need to understand why the TFSA makes it so powerful.

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Why the TFSA works

The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, while someone eligible for every year since 2009 could have accumulated $109,000 of contribution room before accounting for previous withdrawals. Investment income earned inside a TFSA generally remains free from Canadian tax.

That shelter keeps the full dividend available for spending or reinvestment, yet placing an entire account into one company still creates concentration risk. If I had to choose one, I’d want several businesses hidden beneath the same ticker.

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That leads to BCE (TSX:BCE), the company behind Bell’s wireless, fibre, internet, media, streaming, cybersecurity, and enterprise technology operations.

More than a phone company

BCE stock still earns much of its cash from essential connectivity. Customers may postpone a new phone, but few households or businesses willingly abandon reliable internet and mobile service, giving the company recurring revenue across millions of relationships.

That foundation now supports a broader growth plan. BCE stock added Ziply Fiber’s U.S. network in 2025, while Bell AI Fabric, Ateko, and Bell Cyber push the company deeper into data centres, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and AI-powered enterprise services.

First-quarter revenue rose 4% year over year, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 2.9%. Bell Business Markets revenue climbed 9.7%, helped by 113% growth from AI-powered solutions.

Those results show that BCE stock’s next chapter could stretch beyond traditional telecom, and its planned 300-megawatt (MW) Saskatchewan AI data centre gives that strategy considerably more scale.

Considerations

Let’s now consider the income. BCE stock pays $0.4375 per share quarterly, equal to $1.75 annually. At a recent price near $31, that creates a yield of roughly 5.6%. A Canadian with $109,000 of available room could purchase 3,597 full shares, leaving only a few dollars uninvested. The position could then generate $6,294.75 annually if the dividend remains unchanged.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BCE $30.30 3,597 $1.75 $6,294.75 Quarterly $108,989.10

Yet there are considerations. BCE stock cut its dividend sharply in 2025, so investors shouldn’t treat the current payment as untouchable. The company also carries substantial debt, while its Saskatchewan AI project requires roughly $1.3 billion of additional 2026 capital spending and reduced near-term free-cash-flow guidance.

Those pressures make diversification sensible, even for investors attracted to high-yield Canadian dividend stocks. BCE stock must grow cash flow and reduce leverage before another period of dependable dividend increases can begin.

Bottom line

BCE stock offers a 5.6% yield backed by fibre, wireless, streaming, cybersecurity, and a rapidly expanding AI infrastructure strategy. Investors who accept the debt and execution risks could collect substantial tax-free income today, while Bell’s transformation builds the cash flow needed for tomorrow.