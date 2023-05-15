Home » Investing » These 2 TSX Stocks Are Poised for Strong Earnings Growth in 2023

These 2 TSX Stocks Are Poised for Strong Earnings Growth in 2023

For investors seeking earnings growth, here’s why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are worth a look this year.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian stocks may not be the first choice for investors when it comes to generating quick short-term returns. Indeed, many of the stocks listed on the TSX are in the financials or energy sector buckets. Accordingly, these are more established, mature companies with significant earnings growth potential.

Thus, creating a list of companies set to grow their earnings meaningfully this year isn’t that difficult to do.

However, picking stocks that can continue to grow over the long term is a more difficult task. Here are three of my top picks for investors seeking earnings growth this year.

Restaurant Brands 

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) is one of the leading quick-service restaurant chains in the world. It owns renowned fast-food brands such as Tim Hortons, Burger King, Firehouse Subs, and Popeyes. Currently, Restaurant Brands holds approximately 28,000 outlets across the world. The company has also expanded its business into areas such as cold beverages and espresso. 

Restaurant Brands currently has a dividend yield of 3%, and it has recently announced that it will be increasing its dividend payout this year from last year’s $0.55. This will make the annual dividend payment worth 3.1% of the stock’s value. Added to that, earnings per share are supposed to increase by 14% this year. Analysts predict the payout ratio to reach 68% if the dividend trend continues. 

Fortis 

Fortis (TSX:FTS) has always been a top choice among investors due to its consistent dividend payments. As per a report by Wall Street in March 2023, long-term investors have made a decent return of 51% over the previous five years. 

On May 4, Fortis also announced its first-quarter (Q1) 2023 net earnings of $437 million, up from $350 million last year. It reported adjusted net earnings of $0.91 on a per-common-share basis, which stood at $0.78 in Q1 2022. The result exceeded the analysts’ expectations. Fortis has beaten earnings-per-share estimates 100% of the time over the last two years.

With capital expenditures of $1.0 billion in the last quarter, FTS is planning to invest $4.3 billion for business expansion in 2023. 

Conclusion 

Both of these companies are the top choices among investors when it comes to earnings-per-share growth and dividend payments. So, if you add these to your portfolio during these difficult times, you might be on the gainers’ list. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Investing for Retirement? Check Out These Dividend-Paying Stocks in Canada

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

4 Great Investments That Will Provide You With Monthly Income in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Explore four TSX stocks to secure monthly income in 2023. Discover financial opportunities for stable and consistent returns.

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

Telecom Titans: A Trio of Canadian Companies Leading the 5G Race

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to invest in the 5G revolution? Canadian telecom titans are a good investment option for dividend seekers.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Investing

TFSA 101: 2 Stock Bargains Under $40 a Share

| Joey Frenette

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) and Telus (TSX:T) are intriguing value options for TFSA investors.

Read more »

Investing

3 Stocks That Are Cheap Today for All the Wrong Reasons

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m looking to cheap stocks like Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) and others as the TSX looks stagnant in the middle…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

TSX Energy Stocks: Which One Is Poised for Growth?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Why do TSX energy stocks remain the highlight of the market in 2023?

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Investing

2 TSX Stocks With a Low P/E Ratio Today

| Daniel Da Costa

These two TSX stocks are incredibly cheap but have begun to rally rapidly lately, making them two investments you'll want…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Is This 10.04% Yield Stock Still a Buy After Solid Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want a high dividend yield? Take a look at the earnings from this NorthWest (TSX:NWH.UN) stock and consider…

Read more »