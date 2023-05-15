Home » Investing » Winning With Dividends: 1 Outstanding High-Yield Stock for Passive Income

Winning With Dividends: 1 Outstanding High-Yield Stock for Passive Income

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) stock is a great dividend play that could have a prosperous next 10 years.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Gold medal

Image source: Getty Images.

New investors may be inclined to buy low and sell high in an effort to score a nice gain. However, when it comes to dividend stocks, I think “buy and hold for the long haul” may be a strategy worth considering.

Sure, a dividend may not make a huge amount of difference today, especially if you’re investing just a small amount (like $1,000) to start.

However, if you purchase shares of a company with a proven record of dividend growth, dividends could stand to become more influential over the years. The longer you hang onto a truly wonderful dividend stock, the more bountiful a dividend can grow to become! In that regard, I’m in the belief that investors, even young ones, should not neglect dividends, even if it’s capital gains they seek.

As inflation looks to pullback over the next year or so (who knows when inflation will finally hit normalized levels), I think today’s slate of dividend stocks that sport yields skewing towards the higher end of the range look like very intriguing value plays.

Reliable dividend stocks are great holds over the long term!

From a long-term perspective, the high-yielding dividend payers with histories of growth look like prudent plays to just stash and forget in your retirement fund. And in this piece, we’ll check out two names that I believe stand out given potential growth opportunities that lie ahead in the next decade and their reliable dividends.

In many ways, dividends are the gift that keeps on giving. And whenever you can get growth and a solid, “growthy” payout, you may have a stock that may be worthy of a semi-permanent (or at least a name you’d want to hold for an extremely long time horizon) spot in your portfolio.

In this piece, we’ll look at one dividend heavyweight that I believe can grow its payouts at a decent rate over the next 10 years.

Quebecor: A dividend underdog that’s looking quite cheap

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) is a Quebec-based telecom that you may have heard in the news recently. The company has an ambitious management team that wants to move beyond the province of Quebec in an attempt to become a competitor in Canada’s national telecom market.

Canada’s telecom market is quite competitive, but it’s not immune from disruption. As Quebecor looks to expand its horizons, I think its investors could stand to enjoy a nice mix of gains and dividend growth through the next decade.

The company is fresh off a 46% or so surge from trough to peak. Though shares have come back a bit, slipping nearly 5%, I still think Quebecor’s remarkable rally has room to the upside.

The stock trades at a very reasonable 13.3 times trailing price to earnings. The 3.55% yield isn’t at towering as it was just a few months ago. However, I still think the stock is a great value for longer-term value investors seeking a decent risk/reward over the next 10 years.

Only time will tell how Quebecor fares against its national telecom rivals. Regardless, I think the firm could surprise us all, as it looks to challenge pricing in the future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing

Beginners: 3 TSX Stocks to Set and Forget Until 2030

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Beginner investors can feel good about targeting blue-chip TSX stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and others in a…

Read more »

value for money
Investing

2 Stocks With Recent Gains That Are Still Cheap

| Joey Frenette

Boyd Group Services (TSX:BYD) and goeasy (TSX:GSY) stocks marched higher but are still cheap.

Read more »

Clean energy
Dividend Stocks

3 Popular Canadian Companies to Watch (and Which One I’d Buy)

| Adam Othman

These three TSX stocks can be ideal for beginner investors, and one is too good to ignore right now.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

Canadian Renewable Resources: Invest in Green Energy for a Sustainable Future

| Kay Ng

Renewable energy is the place to invest for the next decades. And Brookfield Renewable is one of the top picks.…

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: BCE is a Great Stock to Get Started Investing

| Joey Frenette

BCE is a Canadian dividend stock that I'd look to if I were a new investor seeking to get into…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Bank Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Watch in May

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software is releasing earnings in May, and will be a stock worth watching for growth potential

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

6.6% Dividend Yield! 1 Cheap TSX Stock to Buy and Hold in May 2023

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE) is a TSX stock that needs to shore up earnings, but I’m excited about its industry, value,…

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

3 Top Tech Stocks to Help You Retire Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Unlock your path to early retirement with three top tech stocks. Invest wisely and pave the way to a financially…

Read more »