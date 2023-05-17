Home » Investing » Why I’m Greedily Buying Canadian Bank Stocks (and 2 I Like Today)

Why I’m Greedily Buying Canadian Bank Stocks (and 2 I Like Today)

Lately I’ve been buying Canadian bank stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

In 2023, I’ve been greedily buying bank stocks. Thanks to the regional banking crisis that unfolded in the United States this spring, banks have generally gotten cheaper, while in many cases still growing their revenues and earnings. It is true that U.S. regional banks have become riskier than they were a year ago, but large Canadian banks are a different story.

Canada’s banking system is much more centralized than that of the U.S., with fewer big players. So, there is little reason to worry that Canadian banks will see their depositors leave en mass. In this article, I will explore two Canadian bank stocks that I like in 2023.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a Canadian bank stock that I’ve owned for several years now. It’s among the most American of Canadian banks, with a large and growing U.S. retail business. Recently TD’s U.S. ambitions hit a setback, when U.S. regulators scuttled the bank’s planned merger with First Horizon. That deal would have added over $1 billion per year to TD’s earnings, but it got called off. On the plus side, TD did manage to close its acquisition of investment bank Cowen, which will add a few hundred million a year to TD’s earnings.

TD Bank is among the fastest-growing Canadian banks. Over the last five years, it has grown its revenue by 7% per year and its earnings by 8.8% per year. Both figures are above average; however, there is one big TSX bank that’s growing even faster, as I’ll show in the next section.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is Canada’s fastest-growing big bank. Over the last five years, it has grown its revenue by 7.8% per year and its earnings by 17% per year. For a bank, that is truly phenomenal growth. What’s more, it could be set to continue. BMO recently closed its deal to buy out Bank of the West from BNP Paribas. The deal will add about $1 billion a year in earnings power to Bank of Montreal. That’s much larger than TD’s Cowen deal, and it will really be a game changer for BMO’s profit potential. I’m expecting good things from this stock.

An American bank stock I’ve been buying

While Canadian banks are natural picks for Canadian investors, sometimes it pays to look into other countries’ banks. Because of their reputation for safety, Canadian banks tend to trade at somewhat richer valuations than American and European banks. Therefore, the real bargains in the banking space tend to be found in other markets.

This is one of the reasons why I’ve been buying Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock. Its stock hasn’t performed as well as TD or BMO over the last 12 months. In fact, it has taken a beating. The thing is, though, it has taken such a beating that it’s now starting to look like a real bargain.

At today’s prices, BAC trades at just 8.5 times earnings and 0.87 times book value. When you buy the stock, you’re technically getting more value than what you pay for! Of course, there’s a reason for that. Everybody is worried about the U.S. regional banking crisis and are concerned that BAC’s investment losses could put it in the same boat as the failed regional banks. However, Bank of America has excellent risk-management practices and some of the best liquidity in the business. Investors probably won’t go broke buying this stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of America. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Increasing yield
Bank Stocks

2 Bank Stocks Yielding Over 6%

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Bank of Nova Scotia is one of the high-yielding Canadian bank stocks to buy for a high yield without excess…

Read more »

alcohol
Bank Stocks

How 152 Shares of 1 TSX Stock Could Grow Into $1 Million in Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even if there is modest growth, this TSX stock can bring you to over $1 million over time by reinvesting…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Revealed: The #1 Bank Stock on My 2023 Summer Shopping List

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) is one of my favourite bank stocks going into the summer months.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Bank Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Watch in May

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software is releasing earnings in May, and will be a stock worth watching for growth potential

Read more »

grow dividends
Bank Stocks

1 Bank Stock You’ll Want to Own Before it Comes Roaring Back

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock is getting way too cheap to ignore for investors who like cheap dividend growth.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Royal Bank of Canada Stock or TD Bank Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank and TD are leaders in the TSX bank sector. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

grow dividends
Bank Stocks

This Bank Stock Could Turn 182 Shares Into $13,490 in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While the next four months might be rough, I would still invest in this bank stock to easily turn your…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Bank Stocks

The U.S. Bank Crisis Isn’t Over: Here’s a Safer Canadian Bank

| Andrew Button

The Royal Bank of Canada is one of the safest banks in the world.

Read more »