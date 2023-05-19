Home » Investing » AI Isn’t Going Away: 2 Stocks to Get in Early

AI Isn’t Going Away: 2 Stocks to Get in Early

AI is expected to be as impactful and transformative a force as the internet has been, and its perceived “permanence” is a strong reason to invest in it.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding AI cloud

Image source: Getty Images

There are many inventions and innovations that have practically changed the course of human history and development. The use of fire, the invention of the wheel, the steam engine, and computers have all contributed to the reshaping of human history. The most recent example of this would be the internet, which changed everything from the corporate world and our social lives.

We haven’t yet realized the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) yet and how it may impact our future, but it may not be a stretch to say that it might have just as enormous an impact on the world (if not more) as the internet had.

Suffice it to say that the internet is not going away, and early adopters might develop an edge. It’s just as true for investors as it is for professionals. Two tech stocks in Canada stand out from the rest when it comes to AI.

A learning platform

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is a learning suite developed for the corporate segment. It allows businesses to create and disseminate training content and monitor the performance of their employees (learners). Docebo’s platform has been used by over 2,000 recognized brands around the globe.

AI has permeated multiple services offered by the platform. This includes its virtual coach that relies upon AI, deep search features that take context into account, personalized suggestions, and more. It’s a learning platform already using AI on several levels, and the overlap may grow significantly over time.

The stock has (so far) seen a major bullish phase and a long-term corrective phase that it’s still going through. It rose by about 667% from its inception to its peak, partly carried by the momentum of the tech sector during COVID.

The correction has also been brutal, and it’s currently trading at a 60% discount. However, the company is promising both from an AI perspective and because of its business model and the organic growth it has achieved.

An information management company

Open Text (TSX:OTEX) is among the tech companies that have faithfully ridden the 2023 growth momentum of the tech sector. The stock has risen by about 34% since the beginning of the year, which is quite close to the 33% of the tech index. So, if the bull market phase of the sector continues, the stock may continue to follow the pattern.

AI and Analytics are among the core parts of OpenText Cloud, which encompass the bulk of information management services the company offers. It’s also powering its Business Intelligence features.

The long-term growth potential of the stock has been relatively modest for a tech stock but quite consistent. It has risen by about 200% in the last decade and is also one of the few tech stocks that offer dividends.

Foolish takeaway

Pure AI companies are relatively rare in Canada, at least in the publicly traded category. However, AI will most likely become an important part of the business model for a wide array of companies, starting with the tech sector. Early adopters like Docebo and Open Text may also reap its benefits in their regular operations.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

analyze data
Tech Stocks

2 Up-and-Coming Canadian Microcap Stocks to Keep an Eye On

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors with a large appetite for risk can consider investing in micro-cap TSX stocks such as Hive Blockchain right now.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

What’s Behind BlackBerry Stock’s Recent Surge?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Is this the start of BlackBerry's much-awaited turnaround?

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in Tech: These TSX Stocks Are Leading the Way

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The 2023 bull run in tech stocks is surprising, and three battered names last year are soaring and leading the…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks to Watch in the Semiconductor Space

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada has limited investment choices in the semiconductor space, although two TSX stocks could benefit greatly from the coming industry…

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

Canadian Tech Companies Offer High-Potential Investment Opportunities

| Aditya Raghunath

Explore Canada's burgeoning tech sector and unearth high-potential investment opportunities with these TSX stocks right now.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 17

| Jitendra Parashar

U.S. debt default concerns may keep stocks volatile, even as cooling inflation data gives TSX tech stocks a boost.

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Constellation Software or Shopify Stock?

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in adding a top tech stock to your portfolio? Find out which of these two beasts is…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Is Lightspeed Commerce Stock a Buy in May 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed Commerce stock has climbed 9% since Shopify stock announced earnings, so is more to come?

Read more »