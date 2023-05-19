Home » Investing » Self-Directed TFSA: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Own for Passive Income

Self-Directed TFSA: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Own for Passive Income

These top TSX dividend-growth stocks look cheap right now.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank next to a financial report

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadian pensioners and other dividend investors are using their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to create portfolios of top TSX dividend-growth stocks that can generate reliable tax-free streams of passive income. The market correction is giving investors an opportunity to buy great Canadian dividend stocks at cheap prices.

TD Bank

TD (TSX:TD) is Canada’s second-largest bank with a current market capitalization near $149 billion. The stock trades for close to $82 per share at the time of writing. That’s down from $93 in February and $109 in early 2022.

The steep pullback in recent months has occurred as a result of high-profile bank failures in the United States and rising fears that more carnage could be on the way.

Soaring interest rates designed to cool off the economy and the jobs market could create a deeper recession than is anticipated. High borrowing costs are already putting many over-leveraged businesses at risk of default and a jump in unemployment could lead to trouble in the mortgage market.

TD has large U.S. operations along with its Canadian business. The bank actually just abandoned its planned US$13.4 billion takeover of First Horizon, a U.S. regional bank.

Ongoing volatility should be expected, and a lower share price is certainly possible in the near term. That being said, TD is a very profitable company and looks cheap at the current multiple of roughly 10 times trailing 12-month earnings.

TD has increased the dividend by a compound annual rate of better than 10% over the past 25 years. A generous hike to the base dividend or even a special payout could be on the way in 2023 now that TD is sitting on excess cash that was set aside for the cancelled acquisition. Additional share buybacks are also possible, and TD might find a new acquisition target in a different market to boost long-term growth.

At the time of writing, the stock provides a 4.7% dividend yield.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) trades for close to $54 per share at the time of writing. The stock was as high as $74 in June last year.

The steady slide over the past 12 months has been frustrating for existing investors, but those with new money to put to work have an opportunity to buy a top TSX dividend stock at an attractive price.

TC Energy has increased the dividend annually for the past two decades and intends to boost the payout by at least 3% per year over the medium term. Revenue and cash flow growth should come from the $34 billion capital program.

TC Energy has fallen out of favour due to soaring costs on its Coastal GasLink project. The pipeline will move natural gas from producers in northeastern British Columbia to a new liquified natural gas (LNG) facility on the B.C. coast. Costs are now expected to be at least $14.5 billion, more than double the original budget.

Ongoing issues persist on the project, including a recent pause due to erosion problems caused by spring flooding. However, Coastal GasLink is now about 87% complete, so the end should be in sight.

Investors who buy the stock at the current level can get a 6.8% yield.

The bottom line on top stocks for passive income

TD and TC Energy have great track records of dividend growth and now offer attractive yields. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed TFSA focused on passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your contrarian radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Investing

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

How to Pay Off Debt and Get Rich in 20 Years

| Tony Dong

Here's how good financial habits coupled with a S&P 500 index ETF can set you up for success.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: TC Energy or Pembina Pipeline Stock?

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy and Pembina Pipeline might be oversold. Is one more attractive for dividends today?

Read more »

Hand of woman choosing or taking sweet products, snacks on shelves in convenience store
Dividend Stocks

This Underrated Canadian Retail Stock Is a Great Value Pick

| Adam Othman

The best value pick at any given time is not the most undervalued stock in the market. Its growth potential…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Energy Stocks

Beat Inflation With TSX Stocks – The Perfect Hedge Against Rising Prices

| Tony Dong

These two energy sector ETFs could work as a potential hedge against inflation.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

TFSA: Investing in These 3 Mining Stocks Unlocks Real Benefits

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX investors can stash their TFSA portfolio with quality mining stocks such as Lithium Americas and Barrick Gold right now.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Energy Stocks

Enbridge’s Dividend Delight: Why Income Investors Should Take Note

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge's yield of 7.1% and impressive dividend history make Enbridge stock a must own for income investors.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Get More Bang for Your Buck With These Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued TSX dividend stocks such as Goeasy can help you generate outsized returns in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Value for money
Investing

4 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks I’ve Been Buying This Year

| Andrew Button

Lately, I have been buying cheap stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Read more »