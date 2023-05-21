Home » Investing » 2 Stocks to Buy When You Rebalance Your Portfolio

2 Stocks to Buy When You Rebalance Your Portfolio

It’s never been a better time to rebalance your portfolio. Here are two superb picks that can provide growth and income-earning potential.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
risk/reward

Image source: Getty Images

Spring cleaning doesn’t apply to just a closet, garage, or attic. It also represents an ideal time to rebalance your portfolio. This is especially true given the volatile year that 2023 has been. Fortunately, the market gives us plenty of options to consider, including some stellar long-term gems.

Here’s a look at two stocks that can help rebalance your portfolio today, while catering to both growth income.

Start with a lucrative business and a monster dividend

Most investors are familiar with Enbridge (TSX:ENB) which is best known for its pipeline network. That pipeline business is, in a word, massive. In fact, it’s the largest and most complex pipeline system on the planet.

Enbridge hauls nearly one-third of all North American crude and one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the United States. Perhaps best of all, Enbridge generates a stable and recurring revenue stream independent of the volatile oil prices.

In short, the segment generates the bulk of Enbridge’s revenue and helps fund its monster dividend. It’s easy to see why Enbridge is often seen as a great defensive pick. But there’s still much more to consider.

But that’s not all. Enbridge also operates a growing renewable energy business. The segment comprises a portfolio of over 40 renewable energy facilities across North America and Europe. Collectively, those facilities generate over 5,100 megawatts gross generating capacity.

Given the increasing importance of renewables, the segment will continue to see strong growth. Enbridge has already invested $8 billion over the past two decades into the segment.

Apart from the defensive appeal and growth prospects, there’s another all-important reason to rebalance your portfolio with Enbridge. That would be the lucrative dividend it offers.

Enbridge offers investors a tasty quarterly dividend with three decades of solid annual increases to that dividend. As of the time of writing, the yield on that dividend works out to an impressive 6.81%.

This means investors that drop $25,000 into the stock can expect to generate an income of $1,700 in just the first year.

And as with all income-producing stocks, investors not ready to draw on that income just yet can reinvest it until needed, boosting that eventual income further.

Banking on growth and a century of increases

If you’re looking to rebalance your portfolio, Canada’s big banks are another worthy option to consider right now. Banks may not sound like the best option to consider, given recent volatility and the failures we’ve seen in the U.S. market.

Fortunately, that volatility doesn’t extend to Canadian lenders as much as it does to U.S. banks. In fact, Canada’s big banks are well-known options that fare considerably better than their U.S. peers during times of volatility.

This is attributed to the more regulated, and generally more conservative approach adopted by the big banks. So, then, which big bank should investors consider right now?

The bank that investors should consider right now is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)

Bank of Montreal isn’t the largest of Canada’s big banks, but it is the oldest in Canada. In fact, the bank has been paying out dividends to investors for nearly two centuries without fail. BMO has also provided investors with a generous annual uptick to that dividend for well over a decade. The one exception to that streak was during the pandemic.

Today, that dividend works out to an impressive 4.78%, making it one of the better-paying options on the market. Using that same $25,000 example noted above, investors can expect a first-year income to come in just shy of $1,190.

Turning to growth, BMO has a unique advantage over its big bank peers. BMO completed the acquisition of California-based Bank of the West earlier this year. The deal propelled BMO to become of one the largest banks in the U.S. market and is expected to fuel growth for years to come.

Rebalance your portfolio now for future growth

Both BMO and Enbridge are great stocks to consider as part of any portfolio. Both offer significant long-term growth prospects and a growing dividend. In my opinion, one or both should be core parts of any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Invest for $250 Monthly in Retirement

| Puja Tayal

Don’t just rely on CPP for retirement income. Diversify across savings accounts to be well prepared to retire in any…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Psst … Discover the Benefits of Investing in Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Button

Canadian dividend stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) often raise their payouts over time.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Get Over $500 Each Month With These 3 Dividend Payers

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Boost your passive income with these three monthly paying dividend stocks.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Self-Directed Investment Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

The market correction is giving investors a chance to buy great Canadian dividend stocks at discounted prices.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your TFSA Potential With These 2 Top Canadian Stocks

| Adam Othman

These two top Canadian dividend-growth stocks can be excellent picks to maximize your tax-free earnings potential in a self-directed TFSA…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your Pension

| Kay Ng

Don't rush into earning more pension income. Carefully research quality dividend stocks and don't overpay for your shares.

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Alert: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale and offer high yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Demetris Afxentiou

Establishing an affordable passive-income stream doesn’t need to be hard. Here are two stocks that pay monthly juicy dividends.

Read more »