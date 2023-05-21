Home » Investing » TFSA: How to Invest for $250 Monthly in Retirement

TFSA: How to Invest for $250 Monthly in Retirement

Don’t just rely on CPP for retirement income. Diversify across savings accounts to be well prepared to retire in any economy.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside

Image source: Getty Images.

Back in the old days, having a single job was sufficient to feed a family of four. But times are changing. Even with a higher paycheque, a single source of income is insufficient. Imagine retiring into the pandemic or the high inflationary environment of 2022. Even the employed are struggling to make ends meet. The need of the hour is multiple sources of income to live a comfortable retirement. The stock market is a good source of earning passive income. 

While the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) can give you $811/month in 2023, it is insufficient. Moreover, the CPP and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) withdrawals are taxable. Consider investing a small monthly amount in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) towards retirement. The TFSA withdrawals are tax free and can be a great source of income for emergencies.

How to invest for a $250 monthly retirement income 

If you are retiring in 2023, you can put 60-70% of your TFSA investments in Dividend Aristocrats. A $50,000 investment in stocks with a 6% dividend yield could earn you $3,000 in annual passive income. 

Note that most Canadian stocks pay dividends quarterly. If your portfolio gives you $3,000 in annual dividends, you will receive $750 dividend income every quarter, depending on the company’s payout date. 

Even though you receive the amount quarterly, it is up to you when you want to withdraw — monthly, quarterly, or annually. So, don’t get confused when I say $250 monthly retirement income or $3,000 annual passive income. They are the same.  

How to build a $50,000 TFSA portfolio 

Now, the task is to grow your TFSA portfolio to $50,000. You can invest small amounts in growth stocks hoping your investments to double or triple. Also, invest small amounts regularly in dividend stocks to lock in your passive income. You could sell some growth stocks at a profit and use that money to invest in dividend stocks if you want a higher passive income to cope with inflation. 

Here is a dividend stock to get you started with investing. 

Dividend stock

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is a Dividend Aristocrat that can give you more than a 6% dividend yield if you buy the stock below $68. Scotiabank is different from other Canadian banks, as it has a diversified geographic exposure in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, Peru, and Columbia. It funds the majority of its business loans through wholesale funding, which has a higher interest rate than consumer deposits. 

While its diversified platform has merits, its funding profile keeps profitability low in a high interest rate environment. Moreover, the bank has increased provisions for credit losses. Despite these challenges, the bank is well funded to withstand a crisis. So far, the bank has shown no signs of a dividend cut. Even if it cuts dividends, the bank could recover with the economy. It could resume dividend growth in a strong economy and make up for weak years. 

Tracking your investment to stay on course for a $250 monthly retirement income 

The above stock is an investment suggestion to start with. The next step is to track your investments.  

First, determine how much you can invest every year. Then look at your portfolio’s average yield in the past five years. Once you have these two pieces of information, plug them in the below table and get a fair idea of how far you are from a $250 monthly retirement income.

YearContributionDividends @6% average yieldTotal Amount
2023$6,000.0 $6,000.0
2024$6,000.0$360.0$12,360.0
2025$6,000.0$741.6$19,101.6
2026$6,000.0$1,146.1$26,247.7
2027$6,000.0$1,574.9$33,822.6
2028$6,000.0$2,029.4$41,851.9
2029$6,000.0$2,511.1$50,363.0
2030 $3,021.8$53,384.8
How to earn $250/month in passive income with a 6% dividend yield.

If you invest $6,000/year in a portfolio that earns a 6% dividend yield and reinvest the dividend income, you can reach $3,000 annual passive income in seven years. 

Instead of investing the entire $6,000 in one bank stock, you could consider dividing the amount between Scotiabank, Enbridge, and BCE — all of which have a dividend yield of over 6%. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Psst … Discover the Benefits of Investing in Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Button

Canadian dividend stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) often raise their payouts over time.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Get Over $500 Each Month With These 3 Dividend Payers

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Boost your passive income with these three monthly paying dividend stocks.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Self-Directed Investment Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

The market correction is giving investors a chance to buy great Canadian dividend stocks at discounted prices.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your TFSA Potential With These 2 Top Canadian Stocks

| Adam Othman

These two top Canadian dividend-growth stocks can be excellent picks to maximize your tax-free earnings potential in a self-directed TFSA…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your Pension

| Kay Ng

Don't rush into earning more pension income. Carefully research quality dividend stocks and don't overpay for your shares.

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Alert: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale and offer high yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Demetris Afxentiou

Establishing an affordable passive-income stream doesn’t need to be hard. Here are two stocks that pay monthly juicy dividends.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap right now.

Read more »