Home » Investing » Don’t Overlook These TSX Stocks That Are Trading Below Their Fair Value

Don’t Overlook These TSX Stocks That Are Trading Below Their Fair Value

Canadian investors should look to snatch up undervalued TSX stocks like Nutrien Ltd (TSX:NTR) and others at the end of May.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is positioned to finish the month in the red after suffering a series of setbacks over the past week. However, it still has time to mount a comeback before we move into the month of June. Today, I want to target three TSX stocks that look undervalued at the time of this writing. Let’s jump in.

This green energy TSX stock offers nice value and income in late May

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is a Toronto-based independent power producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Shares of this TSX stock have dropped 11% month over month as of close on May 19. The stock is down 20% so far in 2023.

This company released its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on May 9. It reported total sales of $622 million — down from $695 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell to $351 million compared to $420 million in the previous year.

This TSX stock currently possesses a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator that measures the price momentum of a given security. Northland Power last had an RSI of 34, which puts the stock just outside of technically oversold territory. Moreover, it offers a monthly dividend of $0.10 per share. That represents a 4% yield.

Don’t sleep on these dirt-cheap oil stock right now

Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH) is a Calgary-based company that is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. This TSX stock has dropped 14% month over month as of close on May 19. Its shares are still up 29% in the year-to-date period.

Investors got to see this energy company’s first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on May 10. Athabasca is maintaining annual production guidance of 34,500 to 36,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Meanwhile, it posted operating income of $57 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Shares of this TSX stock last had a very attractive P/E ratio of 2.7. Moreover, the stock dipped into technically oversold territory in the middle of May. This TSX stock is trading in favourable territory compared to its industry peers, boasts an immaculate balance sheet, and is on track for strong earnings growth going forward.

One more undervalued TSX stock I’m buying before the summer

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is the third and final TSX stock I’d look to snatch up on the dip in the waning weeks of May. This Saskatoon-based company provides crop inputs and services. Shares of this TSX stock have plunged 13% over the past month. The stock is down 14% so far in 2023. Nutrien stock saw a huge bump in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as the war threatened global fertilizer and agricultural production.

This TSX stock possesses a very favourable P/E ratio of 4.8. Its shares last had an RSI of 34, which puts Nutrien just outside technically oversold levels. Nutrien also offers a quarterly distribution of $0.53 per share, which represents a 3.3% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Investing in Canada: The Best Stocks for Beginner Investors to Buy Now!

| Demetris Afxentiou

It’s not hard to find the best stocks for beginner investors. These must-have stocks are great for new and seasoned…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investing Made Easy: Popular Canadian Companies to Consider

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

High-yield Canadian dividend stocks offer TFSA investors tax-free dividend income, Enbridge stock is one; see the full article for the…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Danger Zone: 3 TSX Stocks With Sky-High Yields That Might Not Be All That Stable

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors are advised to evaluate companies with sky-high yields first before buying to avoid dividend traps.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Investors Looking for Steady Passive Income

| Tony Dong

These two ETFs provide pre-made exposure to diversified portfolios of Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Investing

2 Cheap TSX Stocks I’m Buying Again and Again

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m looking to buy cheap TSX stocks like Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSX:STLC), as commodities feel the weight of economic anxiety.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

The Payout Keeps Getting Bigger But Everyone’s Overlooking This Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend stock with progressive dividend increases deserves serious consideration instead of being overlooked by income investors.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Retiring Soon? Add These Dividend-paying Stocks to Your Portfolio

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Top dividend-paying stocks to supplement your retirement income should be predictable and reliable, like Fortis stock .

Read more »

Value for money
Investing

2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy in May 2023

| Joey Frenette

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) and another value stock could have solid finish to 2023.

Read more »