Home » Investing » This Canadian Value Stock is a Hidden Gem for 2023

This Canadian Value Stock is a Hidden Gem for 2023

Although plenty of stocks offer value in this market, this hidden gem is so cheap and has so much potential, it’s one of the best to buy now.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
diamonds, hidden gems

Image source: Getty Images

With all the headwinds that the economy has faced over the last year and uncertainty in financial markets as a result of these headwinds, it’s no secret that plenty of Canadian stocks have lost value over the last year and a half. However, while several high-quality stocks are trading at a discount, one value stock with significant potential that could be a hidden gem in 2023 is Cineplex (TSX:CGX).

Cineplex actually hasn’t performed that poorly recently. Over the last 12 months, it’s down roughly 20%. However, more recently it has begun to recover. In fact, year to date Cineplex stock is up over 24%.

The reason why it’s one of the top value stocks to buy, even after its impressive rally to start 2023, is that it’s still down more than 70% since the start of 2020.

Cineplex was one of the hardest hit stocks by the pandemic. Its entire business was impacted by the pandemic. These headwinds have lasted longer for Cineplex than almost any other stock in Canada.

Therefore, while it remains ultra-cheap, it’s certainly one of the best Canadian value stocks to buy in 2023.

Why is Cineplex one of the best value stocks Canadian investors can buy now?

The fact that Cineplex trades undervalued certainly makes it an excellent value stock to consider today. Notably, the reason it’s one of the best stocks you can buy now is that in addition to being so cheap, it has also finally started to recover.

In fact, Cineplex stock is expected to see one of the largest increases in sales this year of any well-established business. And, more importantly, the entertainment company should see its profitability grow substantially both in 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile, most other companies are seeing negative impacts on their revenue, profitability, or both, as a result of the current economic climate.

Therefore, there’s a ton of potential for this value stock to rally significantly this year as it continues to see a recovery in its operations.

Furthermore, the better Cineplex executes its recovery this year, the higher its valuation will be heading into 2024 as the market is typically forward-looking.

How cheap is Cineplex stock today?

Even after gaining 24% to start the year, Cineplex remains one of the best value stocks that Canadian investors can buy.

Right now, with analysts estimating that Cineplex could become profitable this year and earn normalized earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50, CGX is trading at just 20 times this year’s expected earnings.

Furthermore, analysts expect that as Cineplex stock progresses in its recovery, it could manage to report EPS of $1.19 in 2024. So with the stock trading at just $10 a share as of Friday’s close, its price to 2024 estimated earnings is just 8.4 times.

That’s not just ultra-cheap for any stock, but it’s unbelievably cheap for Cineplex stock. For comparison, in the five years leading up to the pandemic, Cineplex stock averaged a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5 times.

It’s also worth pointing out that as Cineplex continues to make progress and execute well on its recovery, management recently raised the prospect of the value stock reinstating its dividend next year, especially as profitability improves.

Therefore, not only is Cineplex stock trading ultra-cheap today, it’s one of the few stocks with significant momentum in this environment. This growth makes this hidden gem one of the best and highest potential value stocks that Canadians can buy in 2023.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cineplex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Value for money
Investing

2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy in May 2023

| Joey Frenette

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) and another value stock could have solid finish to 2023.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Winners You Can Buy Today and Should Never Sell

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can buy and should never sell two TSX winners for their recession-resilient business models and consistent earnings growth.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Great TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have helped make some RRSP investors rich.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: The Pros and Cons of Investing in Canada’s Oil Sands

| Tony Dong

Here's a high-level overview of the advantages and disadvantages of investing in Canada's oil sands with Suncor.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Tech Giants Set to Revolutionize the AI Industry

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Artificial Intelligence can be a scary thing, but these three tech stocks are putting it to great use.

Read more »

stock analysis
Investing

3 Disruptive Canadian Fintech Firms Revolutionizing the Financial Sector

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these three TSX Canadian fintech stocks if you want to bet on the financial sector’s…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Railroad Stocks on Track for Massive Growth

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian railroad stocks such as CP and CNR are well poised to deliver outsized gains to long-term shareholders.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Investing

Investing in Your TFSA? Don’t Neglect These Winners

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Do you still have contribution room available in your TFSA? Put these three TSX stocks on your watch list right…

Read more »