Home » Investing » These TSX Stocks Are Safe Havens in Volatile Markets

These TSX Stocks Are Safe Havens in Volatile Markets

This ETF provides investors with a ready-made portfolio of top, low-volatility Canadian stocks.

Tony Dong
Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm

Source: Getty Images

Imagine you’re sailing in open waters. Some days, the sea is calm, your journey smooth. Other days, the waves rock your boat wildly, making your trip risky and unpredictable. The world of investing can feel very much like this, especially when the markets get turbulent, or “volatile,” as investors say.

But what if you could choose a boat better built to withstand those choppy waters? In the world of investing, these resilient boats are often referred to as “low-volatility” or “low-beta” stocks. But what does this actually mean?

Here’s a quick primer on how to identify low-beta stocks, along with a few suggestions and my exchange-traded fund, or ETF, pick for quickly investing in a diversified portfolio of the top low-beta stocks.

How does beta work?

In simple terms, “beta” is a measure used in finance that shows how much a particular stock tends to move compared to the overall market.

If a stock has a beta of one, it typically moves with the market. If it’s more than one, it tends to change more than the market, so it could offer higher gains when the market rises, but it might also fall harder when the market drops.

On the other hand, a stock with a beta less than one tends to be less volatile during market downturns. A beta of zero implies that the stock has historically been totally uncorrelated with the market’s gyrations. A negative beta implies that the stock has historically moved opposite of the market.

This is where low-beta stocks come in. They are like the sturdy boats that are less affected by the big waves — they might not get you to your destination as quickly when the sea is calm, but they are more likely to keep you afloat when the sea gets stormy. In investing, sometimes minimizing the downturns is more important than chasing big gains.

Important note to remember: low beta does not mean that the stock is safe. Beta is a historical-looking measure. A change in a company’s fundamentals can result in losses even with a low beta. When the market crashes suddenly, all stocks, even low beta ones, can be affected. Market risk is unavoidable.

Picking low-beta stocks

An easy way to look for low-beta stocks is by using various online stock screening services and filtering for those with a five-year monthly beta of lower than 0.5. For example, I found the following Canadian picks:

  • Fortis: 0.17
  • Hydro One: 0.25
  • Loblaw Companies: 0.06

Or you can save yourself the trouble by buying the BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: ZLB), which holds all three of those companies plus numerous other low-beta stocks like Metro, Barrick Gold, Thompson Reuters, and Emera for a 0.39% expense ratio.

Historically, ZLB has beaten the benchmark iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF with higher returns and lower volatility and drawdowns for an overall superior risk-adjusted return since 2013. That’s not too shabby!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Investing

This Canadian Utility Stock Is a Reliable Value Bet

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) remains one of the top utility stocks long-term investors should think about betting on right now.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Investing

Invest in This Workhorse Canadian Company for Strong TFSA Returns

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) is just one of many intriguing dividend stocks fit for Canadians' long-term TFSA portfolios.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Tuesday, May 23

| Jitendra Parashar

While falling commodity prices could pressure the TSX index today, investors will primarily remain focused on the U.S. debt talks.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Transform $50,000 Into Enormous Wealth Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend stocks can transform your money into enormous wealth over time and through the power of compounding.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Deals You Won’t Want to Miss 

| Puja Tayal

It is better to be prepared for the worst. These dividend deals can pay you regular passive income in any…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Investing

Celestica Stock: Riding the Wave of Electronics Manufacturing Services?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Celestica is a grossly undervalued growth stock well positioned to skyrocket as it takes advantage of a growing industry opportunity…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX dividend stock could help you make $100/month in passive income.

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Investing

Discover the Hidden Gems on the TSX: 2 Stocks With High Growth Potential 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX has some stocks with significant growth potential backed by strong fundamentals. Look at financials instead of stock prices.

Read more »