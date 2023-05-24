Home » Investing » Turn a $5,000 Investment Into $127 in Passive Income Every Month

Turn a $5,000 Investment Into $127 in Passive Income Every Month

Choose a safe stock, and you could be look at monthly passive income that will remain steady for decades into the future.

Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

One of the only things Canadians can be sure of right now is passive income when it comes to investing on the TSX today. Yet even that can be tricky, as you don’t want a company to suddenly slice their dividend in two. That’s why today, if you’re putting in an investment hoping to create $127 in cash each and every month, it needs to be safe.

A safe option

Before I get into how much you would need to invest and for how long (don’t worry; we’ll get there), let’s first get into the stock. Today, I’m going to be recommending A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN) as a safe option.

At first, you might be curious as to why I would consider a food chain operator a safe choice. But I assure you; at this point, it certainly is. A&W collects income from a variety of sources, including royalties. These are collected from its franchised locations on a regular basis, which is why it can afford to pump out a monthly dividend.

The stock invests in the company’s trademarks, where 845 of its 854 locations, as of writing, pay out these royalties. It then collects revenue from its locations as well as the trademarks used by its root beer at grocery locations.

The stock now offers a 5.23% dividend yield, again handed out monthly. Shares are down 6% in the last year, though up 62% in the last decade for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.96%. Its dividend has grown at a CAGR of 3.36%.

How to make $127 per month

Why did I get into the CAGR there? You need to know this if you’re going to invest a little and get a lot in the next several years. Now, $127 per month comes to $1,524 per year. Let’s look at what you would need to invest right now to create that passive income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND (ANNUAL)TOTAL PAYOUT (ANNUAL)PAYOUT FREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
AW.UN$36.40788$1.92$1,512Monthly$28,683.20

Is that doable? For some, sure. But if you only have about $5,000 to invest today, then let’s see now how long it would take for you to see $127 per month. To get there in a shorter period of time, I would then add $500 each year, reinvesting dividends as you go.

YearShares OwnedAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendAfter DRIP ValueAnnual ContributionYear End Shares OwnedYear End Stock PriceNew Balance
1137.00$1.92$262.80$5,256.05$500.00157.13$38.21$6,003.39
2157.13$1.98$311.56$6,322.47$500.00177.56$40.10$7,120.23
3177.56$2.05$363.88$7,492.76$500.00198.29$42.09$8,345.93
4198.29$2.12$420.02$8,775.77$500.00219.34$44.18$9,689.73
5219.34$2.19$480.22$10,181.01$500.00240.72$46.37$11,161.62
6240.72$2.26$544.73$11,718.70$500.00262.44$48.67$12,772.31
7262.44$2.34$613.84$13,399.85$500.00284.51$51.08$14,533.36
8284.51$2.42$687.82$15,236.30$500.00306.95$53.62$16,457.16
9306.95$2.50$767.00$17,240.75$500.00329.76$56.28$18,557.03
10329.76$2.58$851.68$19,426.86$500.00352.95$59.07$20,847.29
11352.95$2.67$942.21$21,809.26$500.00376.53$62.00$23,343.28
12376.53$2.76$1,038.93$24,403.68$500.00400.51$65.07$26,061.50
13400.51$2.85$1,142.23$27,226.96$500.00424.89$68.30$29,019.61
14424.89$2.95$1,252.49$30,297.18$500.00449.69$71.69$32,236.55
15449.69$3.05$1,370.13$33,633.69$500.00474.90$75.24$35,732.62

Bottom line

As you can see, by investing just $5,000 now and adding $500 each year, it would take 15 years to reach your goal. Adding in the 475 shares, you would end up with a $3.20 dividend yield, providing you with an annual dividend of $1,524. That would bring your passive income to $127 each and every month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends A&w Revenue Royalties Income Fund. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

