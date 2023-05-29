Home » Investing » $100,000 in Savings, and These 2 Stocks Could Help You Retire in 12 Years

$100,000 in Savings, and These 2 Stocks Could Help You Retire in 12 Years

Have you started saving for your retirement? If you have $100,000 in savings, this guide can help you retire in 12 years.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy Retirement” on a road

Image source: Getty Images

Planning your retirement can be challenging. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) determines the monthly Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payout, which is $817 (average) in 2023. But when you create your retirement portfolio, you are in control of your investments and can estimate the passive income your retirement portfolio can give. In this article, I will take a situation where you start with $100,000 in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and design a plan for when to retire.

Step #1: Determine your monthly payout

To prepare a model portfolio, let’s say you were to retire in 2023. Today, an average person needs $3,500/month for daily expenses, of which, the CPP can give you around $800. You could consider retiring if your TFSA portfolio pays out $2,700/month, or $32,400/year, in passive income. 

Step #2: Prepare an investment table with estimated returns 

Some of the safest dividend stocks on the TSX have a 6% yield. You need $540,000 in savings to earn $32,400/year in passive income on the 6% yield. 

To grow your retirement portfolio from $100,000 to $540,000, you can consider investing in growth and dividend stocks to generate 10% average annual returns. To accelerate the returns, you can invest $1,000 every month. 

Two stocks to generate 10% average returns 

Diversify your $100,000 savings across five to six stocks that can help you generate over 10% average return. Here are two stocks to get you started. 

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) is a resilient growth stock that increases the stock price at a 15-20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in five years. It provides supply chain management solutions that help companies plan logistics and trade. Any challenge in trade is an opportunity for Descartes to sell its solutions. For instance, the Russia-Ukraine war increased the demand for its global trade intelligence solutions. 

The mid-cap stock is a buy at a price below $100, as it can continue growing its revenue by 12-15% annually. A $10,000 investment in Descartes in May 2013 is over $100,300 today. If the stock can generate even half this growth, it can convert $10,000 into $50,000 in 10 years. 

For dividend stock, you can invest in telecom giant BCE (TSX:BCE), which has a yield of more than 6% and has been growing its dividends at a 5% CAGR. BCE has forayed into 5G, which brings in more subscriptions and higher rate plans. Once 5G sets the stage for devices connected to the internet, more 5G devices could bring more cash flow to support dividend growth. 

A $10,000 amount invested in BCE in May 2013 would now be over $20,400 if you accumulated all the dividends, giving a 7.3% average annual return. 

Step #3: Determine when you want to retire 

Assuming your $100,000 savings and $12,000 annual investment earn 10% annual returns (reinvested), your returns could look like the table below:

YearInvestmentInvestment Return @ 10%Total AmountDividend @ 6%
2023  $100,000.0$6,000.0
2024$12,000$10,000.0$122,000.0$7,320.0
2025$12,000$12,200.0$146,200.0$8,772.0
2026$12,000$14,620.0$172,820.0$10,369.2
2027$12,000$17,282.0$202,102.0$12,126.1
2028$12,000$20,210.2$234,312.2$14,058.7
2029$12,000$23,431.2$269,743.4$16,184.6
2030$12,000$26,974.3$308,717.8$18,523.1
2031$12,000$30,871.8$351,589.5$21,095.4
2032$12,000$35,159.0$398,748.5$23,924.9
2033$12,000$39,874.8$450,623.3$27,037.4
2034$12,000$45,062.3$507,685.7$30,461.1
2035$12,000$50,768.6$570,454.2$34,227.3
2036$12,000$57,045.4$639,499.7$38,370.0
2037$12,000$63,950.0$715,449.6$42,927.0
2038$12,000$71,545.0$798,994.6$47,939.7
2039 $79,899.5$878,894.1$52,733.6
When can you retire if you start with $100,000 in savings and $12,000 annual investment?

Let’s go through the table together. Your $100,000 savings generate 10% returns at the start of 2024. You reinvest the returns plus contribute $12,000 from your pocket in 2024. Your portfolio amount could be $122,000 ($100,000+$10,000+$12,000) at the end of 2024. In 2025, you earn a 10% return on $122,000 and add another $12,000. 

After five years, your $100,000 portfolio could double to over $202,000. A 6% yield on $202,000 could give you over $12,000/year in passive income. 

I’ve added a dividends column to give you a hint of how much passive income your portfolio could generate at a 6% dividend yield. If we suppose you need $30,400/year to retire, you can stop investing after 2034 and shift your portfolio to dividend stocks that give 6% annual dividends and even grow their dividends in line with inflation. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Investing

This Financial Stock Has a 9.3% Yield and Pays Out Every Month

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX:TF) is a financial stock that offers value and a fantastic monthly dividend payout.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons Why Dollarama Stock Is a Buy in May 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Dollarama stock has returned nearly 600% in the last decade, beating the TSX Index by a big margin.

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy for June 2023?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its multiple growth drivers, I expect the uptrend in BlackBerry’s stock price to continue.

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Investing

How to Invest in Retail Stocks When Everyone’s Talking About a Recession

| Demetris Afxentiou

Everyone’s talking about a recession, but investors should be talking about these retail stocks, which are growth magnets.

Read more »

Index funds
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock is still a good option, but this other tech stock could be even better, especially as it's up…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks for May 2023

| Kay Ng

Investors should seek different discounts from stocks for the risk they're taking. Here are a few dividend stock examples.

Read more »

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Tech Stocks

3 Safer Stocks I Expect to Keep Growing for Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects, I expect the following three stocks to enjoy long-term growth, thus making them attractive buys.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Investing

Putting Off Investing in Your TFSA? 2 Stocks to Just Buy Already

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) stocks are getting attractively valued, even as tech pulls the stock market higher.

Read more »