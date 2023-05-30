Home » Investing » Better Buy: TD Stock or RY Shares?

Better Buy: TD Stock or RY Shares?

TD Bank and Royal Bank are off their 2023 highs. Is one oversold and now a buy?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and Royal Bank (TSX:RY) are giants in Canada’s financial sector. The drop in the share prices of Canadian banks has investors wondering if TD stock or RY stock is oversold right now and good to buy for a portfolio focused on dividends and total returns.

TD Bank

TD ranks number two in size in the TSX banks group with a current market capitalization near $144 billion. The stock trades for close to $79 per share at the time of writing. That’s down from $93 in February and $108 in early 2022.

TD finished the fiscal second quarter (Q2) 2023 with a common equity tier-one (CET1) capital ratio of 15.3%. The Canadian banks are required to have a CET1 ratio of 11%, so TD is sitting on significant excess cash. TD had planned to buy First Horizon, a U.S. regional bank with more than 400 branches, for US$13.4 billion in an all-cash deal. Regulatory issues forced the two banks to cancel the purchase, so TD now has to decide what it will do with all the extra money.

Investors might have hoped for an announcement of a bonus payout or a big dividend increase when TD reported fiscal Q2 2023 results. Neither materialized, and the stock fell. TD also said it will not meet its earnings-growth guidance of 7-10% as a result of the cancelled takeover of First horizon and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions.

Management will take some time to evaluate options for the war chest of cash. Investors could still see a nice dividend boost or a special payout emerge as a reward for their patience. TD might also take advantage of the downturn in the global banking industry to find a new target.

Near-term volatility should be expected until management outlines the next steps. However, TD stock already appears cheap and now offers a 4.85% dividend yield.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank holds the top spot in the Canadian banking industry with a current market capitalization of about $171 billion. The stock trades near $124 per share at the time of writing. This is down from nearly $140 in February.

Royal Bank used a good chunk of its pandemic cash hoard to make acquisitions in the United Kingdom and Canada. Royal Bank purchased wealth manger Brewin Dolphin for about $2.4 billion last year. The deal makes Royal Bank one of the top three wealth management firms in the U.K. and Ireland.

Royal Bank is also working to complete its $13.5 billion all-cash purchase of HSBC Canada. The deal is expected to close in 2024 and will add about 130 branches and an affluent retail banking and wealth management client base.

The board just raised the quarterly dividend by about 2% to $1.35 per share. That’s good for an annualized yield of about 4.3% at the time of writing.

Is one more attractive right now?

TD appears more oversold and offers a higher dividend yield today, so I would probably make TD the first choice. That being said, TD and Royal Bank both deserve to be anchor picks for a buy-and-hold retirement portfolio focused on dividends and total returns. Buying these stocks on big dips has historically proven to be a profitable move over the long haul.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Bank Stocks

3 Tips to Prepare for a Mild Recession This Summer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's unclear whether we'll enter a recession, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't prepare. Consider these tips as part of…

Read more »

stock market
Bank Stocks

Why I’m Bullish on Canadian Bank Stocks Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and another top Canadian bank stock look to be bargains at these levels.

Read more »

clock time
Bank Stocks

Interest Rates: Is Canada’s Mortgage Debt a Ticking Time Bomb?

| Andrew Button

If Canada's rising interest rates lead to a wave of defaults, banks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank could be in trouble.

Read more »

tsx today
Bank Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 29

| Jitendra Parashar

New developments related to the U.S. debt-ceiling deal may keep TSX stocks largely positive today.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Bank Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution Room

| Tony Dong

These two top Canadian bank stocks could be great investments for a $6,500 TFSA contribution.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: BNS Stock or BMO Shares?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia just reported fiscal Q2 2023 earnings.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Why This Canadian Bank Stock Is a Smart Value Investment

| Demetris Afxentiou

The big banks are almost always great options to buy, and here's one Canadian bank stock all investors need to…

Read more »

Bank Stocks

Is Royal Bank Stock Worth Buying Despite its Q2 Earnings Miss?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key factors you may want to consider before buying RY stock after its recently released weak second-quarter…

Read more »