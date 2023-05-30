Home » Investing » Build Your Wealth: The Best Canadian Stocks for Beginning Investors

Build Your Wealth: The Best Canadian Stocks for Beginning Investors

Investing in individual stocks might be easier than you think. Here are three solid Canadian companies to begin your investing journey with.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to investing in individual stocks, having a long-term mindset is a major key to success. Volatility and down years are not just a possibility — they’re an eventuality. There will be years when your portfolio might be up 10% or even 20%. There will most certainly be other years, though, when you’ll likely be tempted to cut your losses, sell all your positions, and just hold cash.

Having that long-term mindset makes it easier to endure those inevitable loss-filled years. To further that mindset, I’d urge new investors to not focus solely on recent performance, but rather on the health of the business itself. Even great businesses will have negative years in the stock market. What’s important is that you still believe in the company’s long-term growth potential. 

With that in mind, I’ve reviewed three top Canadian companies for anyone looking to begin investing in individual stocks. All three picks have a long track record of success and a bright future ahead.

Royal Bank of Canada

When it comes to dependability, you can’t go wrong with owning the largest Canadian bank. Not only that, but Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is the largest stock on the TSX right now.

Dependability wouldn’t be the main reason I’d suggest owning shares, though. It’s the passive income that makes the Big Five attractive to me today — especially with all the volatility in the market right now, having an additional stream of passive income can go a long way.

At today’s stock price, RBC’s dividend is yielding close to 4.5%.

Northland Power

Investors that are interested not only in passive income, but market-beating growth too, should consider a renewable energy stock. The entire renewable energy sector has been on the decline since 2021. That’s created lots of bargain prices as well as increased dividend yields.

Excluding dividends, shares of Northland Power (TSX:NPI) are just about on par with the returns of the S&P/TSX Composite Index over the past five years. And that’s even with Northland Power seeing its share price drop 40% since early 2021.

Not only are shares of Northland Power trading at an opportunistic discount today, but the company’s dividend is also yielding close to 4%.

There aren’t many dividend stocks on the TSX yielding 4% with growth potential that can match that of Northland Power.

Constellation Software

Last on my list is a high-priced growth stock that’s in a league of its own on the TSX. 

At a stock price above $2,000 a share, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) may not seem like the most reasonable choice for a new investor. But in terms of valuation, the stock is nowhere near as expensive as many other younger high-flying tech stocks on the TSX.

The growth stock’s market-crushing returns are one of the reasons why it’s priced as high as it is today. While many stocks in the tech sector continue to trade below all-time highs, Constellation Software has returned more than 150% over the past five years and is trading just below all-time highs right now.

The reason why this is a great growth stock for new investors is because of the company’s track record. This is not an unproven unprofitable tech company that’s new on the scene. Constellation Software has been outperforming the market’s returns for years, and I don’t expect to see that changing anytime soon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Monthly Dividend Stock Pays 11.5% Every Year

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a great Canadian dividend stock you can consider buying now to earn handsome passive income each month.

Read more »

rail train
Investing

Down 9.8% From Highs, CN Rail Stock Looks Like a Great Value Today

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) may not be a steal, but it appears like a great value, even as tides of recession…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Already up 15.87%: Is Dollarama Stock Still Worth Buying Today?

| Adam Othman

Is Dollarama stock worth buying as a defensive growth stock, despite inflation normalizing in recent months?

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Dividend Stocks in Canada? Check Out These Top Picks

| Adam Othman

Invest in these two top dividend stocks in Canada for long-term wealth growth through a self-directed passive income stream.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Investing

Better Dividend Buy: Enbridge Stock or CNQ Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and Canadian Natural Resources are TSX giants with great track records of dividend growth. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

Here are 4 TSX Stocks That Look Like Great Buys for Value Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four TSX stocks with strong fundamentals but underperforming in 2023 are great buys for value investors.

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

It’s High Time to Add These 5 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Your Portfolio

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking for bargains on the TSX? Here are five top stocks to add to your watch list today.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Why TSX Utility Stocks Look Appealing Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX utility stocks will likely outperform this year given the impending recession and steady rates.

Read more »