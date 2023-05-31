Home » Investing » Open Text’s Cloud Kingdom: A SaaS Stock for the Long Haul?

Open Text’s Cloud Kingdom: A SaaS Stock for the Long Haul?

Here’s why Open Text (TSX:OTEX) could indeed be a software-as-a-service stock that long-term investors may want to consider right now.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, Open Text (TSX:OTEX) is an organization involved in marketing, development, designing, and selling of management solutions and software. The company has been operational since 1991, and its clients mainly comprise direct consumers, small- and medium-sized companies, mid-market firms, and other firms. 

This software provider has strategic partnerships with tech giants like Alphabet’s Google Cloud, Microsoft, Amazon’s AWS, and others. Furthermore, it provides services in major countries around the world like the U.S., U.K., Middle East, Germany, and more. 

Thus, when it comes to software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks, Open Text is a company that draws the attention of almost all investors. Here are some potential reasons why this stock can be great for the long haul. 

Open Text reports solid earnings in the third quarter of 2023

In Q3 2023, the total revenue of this Canadian software company reached US1.24 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of more than 41%. Its annual recurring revenues were up by 37.7%, coming in at US$1.01 billion. 

The quarterly enterprise cloud bookings reached US$108 million, while the company’s trailing 12-month (TTM) operating cash flows and TTM free cash flows coming in at US$916 million and US$778 million, respectively. Furthermore, the company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization figures were US$365 million and GAAP-based (generally accepted accounting principles) diluted earnings per share was US$0.21. 

As per Open Text’s chief financial officer Madhu Ranganathan, these figures show the organization’s continued momentum in the information management market. It also indicates that the company is on track to achieving its growth and acquisition targets. 

Launch of ValueEdge23

In late March, Open Text announced the launch of ValueEdge23. It is a state-of-the-art value stream management and DevOps platform, which, thanks to the latest update, enables chief technology officers to increase the speed to value during an application development process. 

This new feature will increase the ease with which companies can automate their entire digital value chain. Thus, they can release their applications in the market at a faster pace, providing customers with a better user experience and gaining an edge over the competition. 

Release of Cloud Editions (CE) 23.2

Additionally, in late April, Open Text has announced the release of its Cloud Editions (CE) 23.2. It is a cloud-based operations platform featuring more than 75,000 new innovations. This will help the clients speed up their digital transformation and enable them to ramp up their productivity and profitability. Furthermore, this update also enhances security and streamlines the end-user experience. 

Bottom line

The technological innovations and strong financial performance of Open Text have set its growth trajectory sky high. These are among the many reasons this SaaS stock is an excellent asset to hold for the long run. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

clock time
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Shopify Stock?

| Adam Othman

Amid another dip, Shopify stock might be worth buying right now for investors who missed the post-earnings surge.

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy for June 2023?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its multiple growth drivers, I expect the uptrend in BlackBerry’s stock price to continue.

Read more »

Index funds
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock is still a good option, but this other tech stock could be even better, especially as it's up…

Read more »

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Tech Stocks

3 Safer Stocks I Expect to Keep Growing for Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects, I expect the following three stocks to enjoy long-term growth, thus making them attractive buys.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

AI Hype Is Picking Up Steam: Should You Buy the Bounce?

| Andrew Button

AI stocks rallied when NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) beat earnings. Could Canadian AI stock Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) be next?

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

These TSX Stocks Could Double in 2023: Here’s Why!

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two beaten-down TSX stocks that are well poised to surge over 100% in 2023 and deliver outsized gains…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Energy Stocks

Make the Most of Your TFSA With These 2 Stocks

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Here are two top TSX stocks to consider loading up on in your Tax-Free Savings Account.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Tech Stocks I’d Buy Under $20

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian tech stocks are too cheap to ignore and have the potential to deliver solid returns in the long…

Read more »