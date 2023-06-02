Home » Investing » If This Fast-Rising Stock Isn’t Yet on Your Radar, it Should Be

If This Fast-Rising Stock Isn’t Yet on Your Radar, it Should Be

A fast-rising TSX stock with a unique and ever-growing asset-rental business is a screaming buy in June 2023.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

Canada’s primary stock market ended May 2023 with a broad-based decline. Some market analysts foresee extended volatility due to a potential recession in the second half of the year. Also, if a rotation occurs, investors might move to safer sectors, such as consumer staples, healthcare, and utilities.

However, a fast-rising stock in the industrial sector is less volatile, a good investment choice, and a screaming buy this month. Black Diamond Group (TSX:BDI) should be on your radar if you want to earn in two ways: dividends and capital gains. At only $6.14 per share, current investors enjoy a 27.55% year-to-date gain and partake of the 1.28% dividend yield.

Business overview

Black Diamond operates in the rental and leasing services industry. This $372.23 million company is a niche player whose two business units have strong free cash flow characteristics. Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS) serve diverse sectors and combine to deliver contracted rental revenues.

According to management, Black Diamond creates value through compounding cash flows from its low-maintenance, high-return, long-lived assets. Business stability comes from the asset, industry, and geographic diversification. In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, Canada accounted for 59.7% of rental revenue, followed by the United States (32.3%) and Australia (8%).

MSS owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes, while WFS owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes. The MSS rental fleet, in particular, has had a quarterly rental revenue-run rate CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 19% since Q1 2016. Also, the average duration of the MSS lease portfolio is 51 months. 

LodgeLink, a wholly owned subsidiary of WFS and a disruptive platform providing unique solutions for essential workforce travel, is rapidly scaling. Management sees a US$70 billion market opportunity in North America’s end-to-end crew travel management industry alone. Since the market remains fragmented, Black Diamond can be the global leader in the space.

Based on the unit economics table of Black Diamond, a 65% utilization of the assets translate to 425% and 13% lifetime return and annualized return on the initial investment. However, at 85% utilization rate, the figures are 525% and 17%, respectively. Also, the practical asset life is more than 30 years.

Positive outlook

In Q1 2023, total revenue, profit, and funds from operations increased 16%, 11%, and 10%, respectively, to $81.5 million, $21.4 million, and $4.4 million versus Q1 2022. Notably, LodgeLink’s net revenues rose 69% due to the strong uptake from existing and new customers. An encouraging sign for LodgeLink is the significant growth pace in the United States.

Because of the diverse nature of the existing asset rental business and strong contract coverage, management expects Black Diamond’s operating performance in 2023 to remain strong. In case macroeconomic events impact asset-level returns, the platform allows for the flexibility to reallocate free cash flow to accelerated debt repayment or shareholder returns.

Unstoppable momentum

The technology sector’s market growth in 2023, although a new round of interest rate hikes and recession could dampen the rally. However, Black Diamond’s upward momentum will likely continue due to its ever-growing asset rental business, propelling the industrial stock higher.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Millionaire Makers: 4 TSX Stocks to Help You Get There

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four TSX stocks with attractive dividend yields can help investors with longer investment horizons reach millionaire status.

Read more »

Pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge Stock: This Dividend Aristocrat Looks Like a Steal in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key factors that make ENB a great Canadian dividend stock to buy on the dip in 2023.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

U.S. Debt Ceiling: Is It Safe to Invest Right Now?

| Kay Ng

The U.S. debt ceiling is in the headlines again. You can play it safe by investing long term in wonderful…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $20,000 to Make Ultra-Safe Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Got $20,000 to invest for passive income? These three stocks are perfect for earning ultra-safe passive income for the long…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

For Passive Income: How to Turn $25,000 Into $158 Per Month

| Aditya Raghunath

High-yield, monthly dividend stocks trading on the TSX such as Slate Grocery can help you earn a predictable stream of…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Consistent Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks have raised their distributions annually for more than two decades.

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

Self-Directed RRSP: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in June 2023

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap to buy today and offer attractive dividend yields.

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Reliable Retirement Income? Consider These Dividend-paying Stocks

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada and another reliable income stock that could be a perfect fit for your retirement fund this…

Read more »