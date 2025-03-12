Member Login
Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long-Term Gains

Whether it’s infrastructure, real estate or tech, these three stocks offer a promising addition to your TFSA.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Investing your $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution wisely can set the stage for substantial long-term gains. So today, let’s explore three notable Canadian companies, WSP Global (TSX:WSP), RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN), and Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI), delving into recent performances, future prospects, and why these might be worthy additions to your investment portfolio.

WSP

WSP Global, a Montreal-based engineering giant, has been on an impressive trajectory. In the fourth quarter of 2024, WSP reported revenues totalling $4.7 billion, a significant increase from $3.7 billion in the same period the previous year. Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $166.9 million, up from $130.6 million, showcasing the company’s robust financial health. This growth is a testament to WSP’s ability to meet and surpass market expectations.

The company’s strategic vision doesn’t stop there. WSP has outlined an ambitious growth plan for 2025–2027, targeting a 40% increase in net revenue, a 50% boost in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and a 70% surge in free cash flow. This plan underscores WSP’s commitment to leveraging both organic growth and strategic acquisitions to solidify its position in the global market.

RioCan

On the real estate front, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) has been making waves. Recently, RioCan updated its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2025, projecting earnings per share between $1.89 and $1.92, surpassing previous consensus estimates. This optimistic outlook reflects the trust’s resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market environment.

RioCan’s strategic focus on mixed-use urban developments positions it well for future growth. By integrating residential, retail, and office spaces, RioCan aims to capitalize on urbanization trends and the increasing demand for versatile living and working environments. This approach not only diversifies its portfolio but also enhances its revenue streams.

Topicus

Turning to the tech sector, Topicus.com Inc. has been capturing attention with its innovative solutions. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Topicus.com reported a 22.8% increase in revenue and a 23.2% rise in earnings, maintaining a solid financial position. This performance highlights the company’s ability to adapt and thrive in the ever-evolving technology landscape.

Topicus.com’s strategy of acquiring and nurturing vertical market software companies has been pivotal to its success. This approach allows the company to penetrate niche markets, offering specialized solutions that cater to specific industry needs. As digital transformation continues to accelerate across sectors, Topicus.com is well-positioned to benefit from this trend.

Considerations

For investors seeking long-term gains, these stocks present compelling opportunities. WSP’s ambitious growth targets and consistent financial performance make it a strong contender in the engineering and consulting sector. RioCan’s strategic shift towards mixed-use developments aligns with urbanization trends, potentially driving sustained growth. Meanwhile, Topicus.com’s focus on specialized software solutions positions it favourably in the burgeoning tech industry.

However, it’s essential to consider each company’s valuation. WSP’s stock recently reached a new 52-week high, indicating strong market performance and investor confidence. Multiple analysts have upgraded their price targets for WSP, suggesting potential for further appreciation.

RioCan’s current stock price reflects its stable position in the real estate market. With a market capitalization of approximately $5.9 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.1, investors should weigh these metrics alongside the company’s growth prospects. Topicus.com’s valuation metrics, such as its price-to-earnings ratio and market capitalization, indicate its standing in the tech sector. Investors should assess these figures in the context of the company’s growth trajectory and market dynamics.

Bottom line

In conclusion, allocating your $7,000 TFSA contribution to a diversified mix of these companies could potentially yield significant long-term gains. As always, it’s advisable to conduct thorough research and consider consulting a financial advisor to ensure these investments align with your individual financial goals and risk tolerance.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

