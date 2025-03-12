Member Login
3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These three dividend stocks offer monthly income and so much more for investors seeking growth in their portfolio.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
monthly desk calendar

Source: Getty Images

Investing in monthly dividend stocks can be a savvy strategy for those seeking regular income. Three notable Canadian companies are Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), Northland Power (TSX:NPI), and Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) – all of which offer such opportunities. Let’s delve into their recent performances and future prospects.

Whitecap

Whitecap Resources, a prominent player in the energy sector, recently announced its 2024 financial results. The dividend stock reported revenues of $3.32 billion, slightly down from the previous year’s $3.38 billion. Net income stood at $812.3 million, a decrease from $889 million in 2023. Despite these figures, Whitecap achieved record annual production, averaging over 174,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2024, up from 112,222 boe/d in 2021. This growth underscores the dividend stock’s operational efficiency and commitment to scaling its production capabilities.

Looking ahead, Whitecap outlined a capital investment plan of $550 to $600 million for 2025. This budget aims to drill approximately 190 conventional wells across Alberta and Saskatchewan, targeting modest growth while generating 70% of the company’s free cash flow. Such strategic investments are expected to bolster Whitecap’s production capacity and enhance shareholder value in the coming years.

Northland Power

Northland Power, specializing in renewable energy, reported commendable fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results. The company achieved the higher end of its financial guidance for both adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and free cash flow per share. This performance reflects Northland’s robust operational management and ability to effectively navigate the evolving energy landscape.

The future looks promising for Northland, with several projects underway in Poland, Taiwan, and Canada. These initiatives are anticipated to start contributing to the dividend stock’s earnings in 2025, with full realization expected by 2027. Such developments position Northland to capitalize on the global shift towards renewable energy, potentially leading to sustained growth and profitability.

Exchange Income

Exchange Income, a diversified acquisition-oriented company, has also demonstrated resilience and growth. The dividend stock’s market capitalization has seen fluctuations, standing at $2.45 billion as of December 31, 2024, down from $2.8 billion in the previous quarter. Despite these changes, Exchange Income has maintained a steady trajectory, reflecting its diversified business model’s strength.

The dividend stock’s commitment to delivering shareholder value is evident in its consistent dividend payouts. With a forward annual dividend rate of $2.64 and a yield of 5.3%, Exchange Income continues to attract income-focused investors. Its diversified operations across sectors such as aerospace, aviation services, equipment, and manufacturing provide a stable foundation for future growth.

Bottom line

For investors seeking regular income, these three dividend stocks present compelling options. Whitecap’s focus on expanding production and strategic investments, Northland’s advancements in renewable energy projects, and Exchange Income Corporation’s diversified business model and consistent dividends make them noteworthy considerations. As always, potential investors should conduct thorough due diligence and consider their individual financial goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions. But all three of these top monthly income stocks certainly belong at the very least on your watchlist for a future investment opportunity.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

