Home » Investing » 5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

Buy and hold stocks these TSX stocks to outperform the broader market averages in the long term.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

Stocks are known for their solid returns in the long term, thus helping investors to create generational wealth. However, investors should take caution and consider investing in companies with a stable revenue base, the ability to deliver strong growth, even at scale, a large and growing addressable market, and that are profitable or are likely to achieve profitability soon. Most importantly, investors should diversify their portfolios across multiple sectors. 

So, if you can spare $500, here are five fundamentally strong Canadian companies that fit well on the parametres discussed above. These Canadian stocks have delivered solid returns in the past and have the potential to outperform the broader markets in the long term. 

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a perfect stock to create wealth. The company offers loans to subprime borrowers. Further, it has been consistently delivering double-digit sales and earnings growth. Thanks to its solid earnings, it has enhanced its shareholders’ returns by increasing its dividend for nine consecutive years. 

Its comprehensive product range, omnichannel offerings, and high-quality loan originations will likely drive its revenue and credit quality. Further, a large subprime lending market, improved product mix, and underwriting enhancements will likely cushion its earnings and support higher dividend payouts. 

Shopify 

From financial services, let’s move to the tech sector. Within the tech space, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a solid stock to buy now and hold for the next decade. The e-commerce company is growing revenue at a decent pace, even at a large scale, which is positive. Further, innovative products like Payments and Capital bode well for long-term growth and position it well to capitalize on the ongoing digital shift in selling models.

Further, Shopify’s focus on easing pressure on margins and driving sustainable profit by streamlining its operations bode well for growth. While its stock has recovered from its lows and jumped nearly 72% year to date, it is still trading at an attractive discount from its highs, providing a solid entry point for long-term investors. 

Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a solid stock in the consumer space. The stock has witnessed a pullback due to the moderation in its growth and pressure on margins after a stellar run in the past several years. Nonetheless, this correction is an opportunity to invest in Aritzia stock, which is poised to deliver double-digit revenue and net income growth over the next several years. 

The opening of new boutiques, growing brand awareness, and expansion in the high-growth U.S. market will support growth. Also, the momentum in the e-commerce segment and improved sales mix will likely drive its revenue and earnings. 

Dollarama 

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock offers growth, income, and stability. It sells products at lower fixed-price points, which drive consumers to its stores, and supports its financials and stock price. While it operates a low-risk defensive business, its high growth supports the uptrend in its stock in all market conditions. 

Its value proposition, extensive network of domestic stores, and large customer base will likely drive its financials in the coming years. Further, its growing global footprint will likely support its growth. Besides capital gains, investors are likely to benefit from its growing dividend payments. 

Cargojet

Air cargo company Cargojet (TSX:CJT) is another attractive bet for long-term investors. Its partnerships with large logistics companies, diversified revenue base, and next-day delivery capabilities to most Canadian households drive its top and bottom lines. Further, its long-term contracts with minimum revenue guarantees add stability. 

Looking ahead, Cargojet’s high customer retention rate, focus on network and fleet optimization, benefit from growing e-commerce penetration, and international expansion opportunities will likely push its stock price higher. Further, high entry barriers to the sector provide augur well for long-term growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia, Cargojet, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Offering High Yields and Reliable Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These valuable dividend stocks offer solid deals right now, with ultra-high yields that will certainly last well beyond this downturn.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

Passive Income: How I Got to $2,000/Year After Just 4 Years of Saving

| Andrew Button

I got to $2,000/year in passive income partially by buying bank stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

Best of Both Worlds: 3 Growth Stocks That Also Pay Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are great until a downturn ends. But luckily, these three dividend stocks also offer a massive amount of…

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

2 Stocks to Invest in a Sideways Economy

| Tony Dong

Low-volatility dividend stocks from Canada's utility sector can be great picks for stagnant times.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in June 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX monthly dividend stocks you can buy in June 2023.

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in June 2023

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Reliably Pay You Cash

| Adam Othman

With strong underlying businesses, high-yielding dividends, and stable cash flows, these two TSX stocks can be excellent investments to consider.

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Investing

TSX Stocks in the Transportation Industry: Which Ones Are Worth Your Investment?

| Aditya Raghunath

Transportation stocks trading on the TSX are well positioned to deliver market-beating gains to investors in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »