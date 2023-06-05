Home » Investing » 3 Oversold Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Rich When They Bounce Bank

3 Oversold Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Rich When They Bounce Bank

Don’t wait around for these oversold dividend stocks to bounce back, each certainly will, which is why now is the time to pick them up!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs

Image source: Getty Images.

The TSX today still trades down 10% compared to 52-week highs, which still puts us firmly in a bear market. Because of this, investors are shaky. Any stocks that even hint of catastrophe leads to a drop in share price again and again, putting even strong dividend stocks in oversold territory.

Yet that leaves a great opportunity for investors seeking out long-term dividend stocks. That is why today, I’m going to look at these dividend stocks that offer a substantial opportunity for when they bounce back.

TELUS

First up we have TELUS (TSX:T), with shares that are down about 19% in the last year though just about 2% year to date. The issue here has been lower first-quarter profits coupled with the ongoing drama that is a merger between Rogers and Shaw.

Yet if you think this should push you out of the telecom sector, especially in terms of Telus stock, think again. While there were lower profits, analysts still recommend at least sticking it out if you have the stock and watching these companies for when valuations hit value territory.

For now, Telus stock trades in oversold territory at 27.16 on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). It offers a dividend yield at 5.67% as of writing, and a potential upside of 24% to hit past 52-week highs. So, when this stock eventually rallies, I wouldn’t wait long to pick it up.

Nutrien

Another top choice among oversold dividend stocks is Nutrien (TSX:NTR), and, honestly, it’s for similar reasons. Nutrien stock is down 37% in the last year and 25% year to date. Much of this drop comes from again lower-than-expected earnings. However, Nutrien stock also warned that the potash market may not be as great as they once anticipated.

Investors were then quick to shed the stock, leaving an opportunity for the patient investor. Among dividend stocks it’s still a strong player, offering a yield at 3.95%. That’s far above the normal range we’ve seen in the last year. What’s more, it’s one of the largest crop nutrient companies in the world, and, with less arable land, it certainly has room to grow.

Nutrien stock now trades at 30.56 RSI as of writing and 4.16 times earnings. So, it’s well within value territory for those seeking a deal. If it reaches 52-week highs, that would give investors potential upside of 78% as of writing!

Pet Valu Holdings

Finally, we have Pet Valu Holdings (TSX:PET), which, again, offers a great opportunity for those willing to wait just a little bit. Pets are a part of life, and the company will remain, at the very least, stable while Canadians continue to pay for the essentials.

However, earnings recently fell short of estimates, with a lower profit coming in similarly to other companies. This could soon change however, as Pet Valu stock looks to open up 50 new stores across Canada.

Meanwhile, it’s one of the dividend stocks offering a yield at 1.3% as of writing, with shares down 3% in the last year but 21% year to date after earnings. As for value, it trades at a 26.68 RSI, and a potential upside of 39% to reach 52-week highs. So, again, I would hop on a dividend stock like this while it remains in oversold territory. It won’t be for long.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien, Pet Valu, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A small flower grows out of a concrete crack.
Dividend Stocks

Down 8% Last Month, Canadian Tire Stock Is a Deal Heading Into June 2023

| Adam Othman

May wasn't a good month for the stock, but June has been different from the beginning and may present an…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income Right Now? Turn $20,000 Into $152 Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down now, but offers substantial passive income through its 9.31% dividend yield as of writing!

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Is Exchange Income Stock a Buy?

| Adam Othman

Even within an industry, some stocks might be worth considering in certain market conditions, while others may be avoided.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Value Stocks in June 2023

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) stock is a compelling buy in June, and so is this Canadian REIT.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

2 Cyclical Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

| Adam Othman

The TSX index has been cyclical in the past 12 months, with neither a bearish nor a bullish trend fully…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 4 Canadian Stocks for Many Decades of Payouts

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for decades of dividends? These four top Canadian income stocks are ideal for steady compounding returns.

Read more »

railroad with nature background
Dividend Stocks

CNR Stock Sagged 2% Last Month: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Aditya Raghunath

CNR stock has surged 1,760% since June 2003 after adjusting for dividends. But is the TSX blue-chip stock a buy…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Just Starting to Invest? The 2 Stocks You’ll Want to Buy and Own for Years

| Adam Othman

When building your portfolio from scratch as a beginner investor, it's a good idea to play it safe with relatively…

Read more »