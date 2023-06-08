Home » Investing » Better Buy: Enbridge Stock or TC Energy?

Better Buy: Enbridge Stock or TC Energy?

Enbridge and TC Energy have delivered outsized gains to shareholders in the last 20 years. But which TSX energy stock should you buy right now?

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Gas pipelines

Image source: Getty Images

Oil has powered the global economy for decades, allowing TSX energy stocks to create significant wealth for long-term investors. While the world is rapidly shifting towards clean energy solutions to combat climate change, oil demand is still forecast to peak in the early 2030s.

Additionally, several legacy oil companies are investing heavily to gain traction in the renewable energy space, allowing them to diversify their cash flows.

Two such blue-chip TSX energy stocks are Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP), which have returned 896% and 431%, respectively, to shareholders in the last 20 years after adjusting for dividends. Comparatively, the TSX Index has returned 404% to investors in this period. Despite these outsized gains, both Enbridge and TC Energy currently offer shareholders a tasty dividend yield.

Let’s see which energy stock is a better buy right now.

The bull case for Enbridge stock

One of the most popular stocks on the TSX, Enbridge currently offers shareholders a dividend yield of over 7%. The energy giant has increased dividends for 28 consecutive years, showcasing the resiliency of its cash flows across economic cycles. Since 1995, ENB stock has increased dividends by 10% annually, which is exceptional for an energy stock.

Enbridge’s cash flows are regulated and backed by long-term contracts that are indexed to inflation. Moreover, it continues to reinvest profits in capital expenditures, allowing it to increase cash flows and earnings over time.

With a payout ratio of less than 70%, it has room to lower balance sheet debt and strengthen its financials. Around 90% of Enbridge’s debt is tied to fixed interest rates, shielding it from quantitative tightening measures.

Due to a challenging macro environment, Enbridge expects cash flow per share to grow by 3% annually until 2025, post which they should expand by 5% each year. Priced at 17 times forward earnings, ENB stock trades at a discount of 16% to consensus price target estimates.

The bull case for TC Energy stock

TC Energy pays shareholders an annual dividend of $3.72 per share, indicating a forward yield of 6.9%. The company has increased dividends for 22 consecutive years at an annual rate of 6.7%.

Similar to Enbridge, over 85% of TC Energy’s debt is fixed in nature. TC Energy also aims to lower its leverage ratio to less than 4.75 times within the next three years by selling non-core assets and using the proceeds to reduce debt.

TC Energy has a portfolio of top-tier assets and continues to invest in pipeline projects, which should drive the return on invested capital higher in the upcoming decade.

Priced at 12.9 times forward earnings, TC Energy stock is trading at a discount of 10% to consensus price target estimates.

The Foolish takeaway

Both TC Energy and Enbridge enjoy wide economic moats, predictable cash flows, and are armed with strong balance sheets. However, Enbridge has a better track record of growing dividends, delivering outsized gains, and increasing distributable cash flows per share, making it a better stock to buy right now.

If you are bullish on the energy sector, it makes sense to buy and hold shares of Enbridge, which is down 16% from all-time highs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Blue-chip TSX stocks like these two Canadian energy sector giants can help you generate substantial long-term wealth growth.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

2 Revolutionary Canadian Clean Energy Stocks to Power Your Portfolio

| Adam Othman

Going green is the energy industry’s future. Here are two Canadian energy stocks to own to become part of the…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Energy Sector Rebound: Is Suncor Stock a Buy Today? 

| Puja Tayal

After the OPEC oil cut, oil prices are rising again. Is this a rebound in energy stocks? Is Suncor stock…

Read more »

little girl in pilot costume playing and dreaming of flying over the sky
Energy Stocks

The U.S. Stocks Every Canadian Investor Needs to Know About

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Boeing, UGI Corporation, and Exxon Mobil are three U.S. stocks I'd buy today.

Read more »

Silhouette of businessman sit on chair and hold a cigar and looking at the city in night.
Energy Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $104 Per Month Tax Free in 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By simply choosing the right stock, and investing in it on a consistent basis, you can create massive passive income…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest in Oil Stocks in June 2023

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor Energy is a Canadian oil stock that's set up to benefit from strong oil prices, as it trades at…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Energy Stocks

Buy Alert: Major Canadian Energy Stocks Are on Sale in June 2023 

| Puja Tayal

Did you hear of a June sale? Well, Canadian energy stocks are trading near their lows in June 2023. It's…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Energy Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for June 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX blue-chip stocks such as Enbridge can help you generate steady gains and benefit from a high dividend yield in…

Read more »