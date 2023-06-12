Home » Investing » Add BCE Stock and Bank of Nova Scotia to Your Buy List

Add BCE Stock and Bank of Nova Scotia to Your Buy List

BCE and Bank of Nova Scotia are starting to look oversold.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

BCE (TSX:BCE) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) are down considerably in the past year. Contrarian investors seeking dividends with high yields and a shot at some decent capital gains might want to start nibbling on these top TSX dividend stocks.

BCE

BCE has a revenue stream that should hold up well during a recession. The company’s wireless and wireline network infrastructure delivers essential mobile and internet services to businesses and households across the country. BCE has the ability to raise prices on its core services when it needs extra cash. This is important for investors to consider in an era of high inflation.

BCE continues to make the investments needed to protect its competitive position and ensure customers have the broadband they require. The company spent about $5 billion last year on projects that include the expansion of the 5G mobile network and BCE’s ongoing fibre-to-the-premises initiative that runs fibre optic lines right to the buildings of its customers.

BCE stock trades near $61 at the time of writing compared to more than $70 in April last year.

Higher debt costs due to rising interest rates will put pressure on profits in 2023, but BCE says it still expects revenue and free cash flow to increase compared to last year. That should support dividend growth.

The board typically raises the dividend by around 5% annually. At the time of writing the stock provides a dividend yield of 6.3%.

Government pressure to reduce service fees and make more bandwidth available to competitors could ramp up in the next two years, as the country approaches the 2025 election. This could add volatility to BCE’s share price in the near term. However, the stock already looks attractive at the current level, and you get paid well to ride out the turbulence.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trades for close to $66 per share at the time of writing. That’s down from more than $80 at this time last year. Investors are concerned that persistent inflation combined with aggressive interest rate hikes will eventually lead to a wave of loan defaults by businesses and residential borrowers.

All the large Canadian banks increased their provisions for credit losses in the latest quarterly earnings statements, and the trend is expected to continue until inflation falls back to about 2% and the Bank of Canada begins to lower interest rates.

For the moment, the jobs market remains resilient. As long as unemployment doesn’t jump considerably, there should be a soft landing for the economy. However, if there is a deep recession and companies slash jobs aggressively, there is a risk that bankruptcies could skyrocket and property markets could tank.

In a worst-case scenario, Bank of Nova Scotia and its peers could get stuck with commercial and residential properties that are worth less than the value of the loans.

Despite these headwinds, the stock now appears oversold. Bank of Nova Scotia generated solid fiscal second-quarter (Q2) 2023 results. Net income came in at $2.16 billion compared to $2.75 billion. The bank set aside nearly $500 million more to cover potential bad loans. These losses might not materialize, but the provisions impact the earnings statement.

Bank of Nova Scotia finished fiscal Q2 with a common equity tier-one (CET1) ratio of 12.3%. This is a measure of the bank’s ability to ride out tough times. Canadian banks are required to have a CET1 ratio of 11%, so Bank of Nova Scotia is sitting on a nice capital cushion.

The new chief executive officer has launched a strategic review of the company’s operations. BNS stock has underperformed its peers in the past several years, so there could be some changes announced in late 2023 or early next year. Pundits speculate that Bank of Nova Scotia might decide to exit some of its international markets. The bank has significant operations in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Chile. Mexico will likely remain a focus for growth, but the bank could decide to monetize the assets in the other countries.

The board just increased the dividend by about 3%. Investors who buy BNS stock at the current level can get a 6.4% dividend yield.

The bottom line

BCE and Bank of Nova Scotia pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar while they are out of favour.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE.

More on Investing

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Investing

A Dividend Titan I’d Buy Over Royal Bank Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock has lagged recently, which is why I’m looking to a different dividend titan right…

Read more »

green energy
Investing

Tackling Climate Change: How These Renewable Energy Companies Are Surging Ahead

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Renewable energy stocks like Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) should be on your watch list.

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

Why Canadian Investors Are Rushing Towards This High Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors are taking positions in a high-yield dividend stock to cope with high inflation.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Top TSX Stocks

Just Released: The 5 Top Stocks to Buy in June 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Iain Butler

We're not the only investors who like these companies today. Even a CEO has been actively buying shares of one…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Value Stocks That Are Simply Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now

| Adam Othman

Far from their all-time highs, these two high-quality stocks can be excellent value stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Create $500 in Income Each Month for Retirement

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors can earn $500 in monthly cash by buying Canadian dividend stocks such as SmartCentres REIT.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Retirement With 2 Top Stocks for Your RRSP

| Joey Frenette

Magna International and another cyclical value stock that deserves a spot in a long-term RRSP fund.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Dream Retirement: CPP Maximization and TFSA Passive Income Blueprint

| Aditya Raghunath

Retirees can supplement their CPP payouts by holding quality TSX dividend stocks in a TFSA.

Read more »