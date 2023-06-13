Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 13

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 13

The latest U.S. consumer inflation report to keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks started the new week on a mixed note, as traders continued to adjust their open positions ahead of the U.S. inflation data and Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) meeting. The TSX Composite Index witnessed minor gains of 29 points, or 0.1%, on Monday to settle at 19,921.

While falling commodity prices weighed on investors’ sentiments, sectors like technology, healthcare, and consumer cyclicals posted healthy gains.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP) rallied nearly 15% yesterday to $6.60 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. These sharp gains in BLDP stock came after the Burnaby-headquartered proton exchange membrane fuel cell firm revealed its plan to scale production and reduce costs of next-generation bipolar plates.

“Beyond product cost savings, the project will increase Ballard’s plate manufacturing capacity by approximately 10 times while significantly improving graphite and resin material yield and reducing production takt times,” the company told investors. After this rally, Ballard stock now trades with a minor 1.9% year-to-date gains.

Lightspeed Commerce, Canopy Growth, and Shopify were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they inched up by more than 6% each.

In contrast, Methanex, Vermilion Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Sandstorm Gold were the worst-performing TSX Composite components, as they plunged by at least 4.6% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, and Manulife Financial were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After yesterday’s selloff, commodity prices across the board were staging a recovery early Tuesday morning, pointing to a slightly higher open for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no key domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors must closely monitor the U.S. consumer inflation report this morning. This important report could help investors set their expectations from the Fed’s upcoming monetary policy event.

The Canadian software firm Enghouse Systems announced its April quarter results after the market closing bell on June 12, which could keep its stock volatile today. Despite a 6.7% year-over-year sales increase, its adjusted quarterly earnings tanked by 28.1% from a year ago to $0.23 per share due mainly to incremental operating costs.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Lightspeed Commerce, Methanex, Sandstorm Gold, and Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Technology
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Tech Stocks Trading Cheaply?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Not all cheap tech stocks are good buys, however, this resilient cash flow rich Canadian tech name deserves closer inspection.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Trading at Absurd Discounts … For Now

| Aditya Raghunath

These three TSX stocks offer massive upside potential to shareholders in the next 12 months. Let's see why.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks Investors Should Put Back on Their Watchlist

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three tech stocks all have a place on your watchlist, but which are the ones you should buy now…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Tech Stocks

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Shopify Stock in 2015, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has delivered tremendous returns for early investors.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Tech Stocks

2 Aerospace and Defence Stocks to Watch as the Sector Gains Altitude

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking for a long-term play on a recovering industry should definitely consider these two aerospace and defence stocks today!

Read more »

Path to retirement
Tech Stocks

Invest in These TFSA Stocks and Sail Into a Serene Retirement

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could help give you a comfortable retirement?

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

AI Revolution: These Canadian Companies Are Leading the Charge

| Andrew Button

Canadian tech companies like Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) are leading the charge in AI.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 8

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks are likely to remain volatile today, as investors continue to assess the possible impact of higher interest rates…

Read more »