Home » Investing » 2 Value Stocks That Could Move Higher in a Recession

2 Value Stocks That Could Move Higher in a Recession

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) and another value play seem too good to ignore for your retirement fund.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Don’t let all the recession chatter cause you to delay buying your first stock for too long. We’ve all heard about the calls for a correction in recent weeks. Further, there seems to be way too much emphasis on just how hard the “landing” will be once the economy finally does dip into negative growth.

Indeed, it’s hard to tell precisely when we’ll be in a recession. It’s certainly easier to know after the fact, once the data is in the books! Though some may be placing bets on expectations for a hard, soft, or moderate landing, I’d argue that many may be discounting the potential for the economy to narrowly avoid a recession.

Even if Canada faces a recession in the coming quarters, the best investors tend to know how to navigate their way to a profitable year. Remember, just because the averages fall into the red does not mean your portfolio has to, especially if you’re defensively positioned with quality names that tend to fare well when things get really sour from a macro perspective.

Value investing through times of economic pain

What separates good investors from truly great ones? Their performance and ability to navigate through environments where stocks don’t always march higher.

2022 was a rocky year for many portfolios. But those who threw in the towel when things seemed ugliest (last fall) stood to miss out on one of the best market rallies since the one that started in the depths of the coronavirus-driven 2020 stock market crash.

It can be so easy to position yourself for a solid retirement. You don’t need a pay a money manager a 2-3% fee to manage your funds. I believe you can do better if you commit to continuous learning and growth.

Without further ado, here are three value stocks that could move higher, even if a recession sends the TSX Index and S&P 500 back into a correction or bear market.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) ought to be a core holding for any Tax-Free Savings Account or Registered Retirement Savings Plan fund that aims to do better than the averages during times of recession. Fortis stock has been an ugly ride for investors, especially since peaking back in May. The stock has slid more than 8% from its May 2023 high and sports a dividend yield that’s around the 4% mark again. I think wise investors looking to do well in all seasons should strongly consider the name on weakness.

You won’t get a lot of surprises (to the upside or downside) from the utility. However, you will get a value proposition that may very well be better than bonds, even in today’s high-rate environment.

You’re getting a rock-solid defensive dividend grower at 19.2 times trailing price to earnings. Sure, Fortis won’t be a name you’ll brag about, but it will be one that can help guide you higher when others around you feel the pain of economic downturns.

Fairfax Financial Holdings

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) seems like just another insurer and holding company. It’s so much more, though. The main reason to own the company is not just for recent outperformance and relative value but for the wonderful management team.

Prem Watsa is known as Canada’s Warren Buffett for a reason. He’s a super-smart contrarian value investor who, in some way or another, finds a way to keep the ship moving steadily forward through even the most turbulent waters.

At below $1,000 per share, FFH stock is still a great buy in my view, as investments continue to deliver while the company gets better at underwriting.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Path to retirement
Investing

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

| Sneha Nahata

Utilize your TFSA contribution limit to buy top Canadian stocks like Dollarama.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Investing

TFSA Income: 2 High-Yield Canadian Stocks With Growing Dividends

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now offer yields above 6%.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Investing

This 10% Dividend Stock Pays You Every Month!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a defensive dividend stock that offers huge monthly income right now.

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

Invest and Forget: 2 Stocks That Deserve a Permanent Spot in Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is one example of a TFSA candidate you need not worry about, as it grows over…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Investing

Canadian Consumer Goods Stocks: The Sweet Spot for June Profits

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Consumer confidence could boost consumer stocks like Premium Brands (TSX:PBH)

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Forecast: What’s Next for Canadian Oil Stocks?

| Andrew Button

Canadian oil stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) may be worth buying if oil dips below $65.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Stocks for Beginners

Make Your Money Work Harder: Why Canadian Investors Should Seek Growth in U.S. Stocks

| Tony Dong

These ETFs provide affordable access to a diversified portfolio of U.S. stocks.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy CNQ Stock on the Next Pullback?

| Andrew Walker

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend in each of the past 23 years.

Read more »