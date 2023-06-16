Home » Investing » Smart Cities, Smart Investments: Canadian Infrastructure Stocks for June 2023

Smart Cities, Smart Investments: Canadian Infrastructure Stocks for June 2023

Three stocks are solid and smart investment options with projected significant growth for Canada’s infrastructure sector.

Infrastructure is a vital sector in advanced and emerging economies. In Canada, this sector’s projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2028 is 4%. The federal government, through the Canada Infrastructure Program, plans to spend millions to complete many infrastructure projects.

On the TSX, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX:SNC), Stella-Jones (TSX:SJ), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) are solid infrastructure investment options. Thus far in 2023, all three stocks have market-beating returns.

Record backlog growth

SNC-Lavalin is flying high due to several contract awards and deals in the pipeline. At $33.34 per share, the year-to-date gain is nearly 40%, not to mention a 0.24% dividend yield. The $5.9 billion project management company operates in the engineering and construction industry and offers integrated professional services.

The recent awards include a four-year US$10 million contract by the Texas Department of Transportation and two-year Project Management Consultancy services contract for the Ministry of Culture in Saudi Arabia.  At home, SNC-Lavalin partners with the Toronto Transit Commission in an enterprise asset management program.

According to its President and CEO, Ian L. Edwards, SNC-Lavalin is implementing a “pivoting to growth” strategy. Management also welcomes the increasing infrastructure investments by governments and commercial clients.

In Q1 2022, revenue and net income from continuing operations rose 14.5% year over year to $28.4 million. As of March 31, 2023, SNC-Lavalin’s services backlog is a record-high $12.1 billion. Edwards said the backlog growth demonstrates business resiliency.

Unique leadership position

Utilities, telecommunications, and railways are segments in the infrastructure market. In the lumber and wood production industry, Stella-Jones offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators. The $3.9 billion producer of pressure-treated wood products also provides wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

If you invest today, the share price is $66.52 (+38.3% year to date), while the dividend offer is 1.37% (the payout ratio is 19.6%). Stella-Jones had a record year in 2022 and an outstanding start to 2023. Moreover, the business outlook is exceedingly bright.

Because of Stella-Jones’ favourable position, management raised its 2025 sales target to almost 20% above 2022 sales. It targets a 16% EBITDA margin from 2023 to 2025 due to the accelerating demand for its higher-margin utility poles business. President and CEO, Eric Vachon, said Stella-Jones enjoys a unique leadership position in the business.   

Resilient in all market conditions

Brookfield Infrastructure’s CEO, Sam Pollock, said, “Our diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets is well positioned to deliver resilient results during all market conditions.” The $22.2 billion company owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

In Q1 2023, management reported robust 9% organic growth, although net income dropped to US$23 million from US$70 million in Q1 2022. Nonetheless, successful capital deployment initiatives ensure future growth. Market analysts forecast the current share price of $48.40 (+18% year to date) to appreciate by 24.4% to $60.22 in one year. BIP.UN pays an attractive 4.21% dividend.

Significant growth

Infrastructure needs to continue to rise even in advanced economies. The Canadian government expects significant investments and project development in critical commercial and manufacturing construction projects in the near term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Stella-Jones. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

