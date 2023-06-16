Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Don’t Wait – Invest in These Dividend Stocks Now

TFSA Investors: Don’t Wait – Invest in These Dividend Stocks Now

Are you waiting to invest in your favourite stock at the right time? You can earn while you wait by investing that money in a few dividend stocks.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.

Image source: Getty Images

What are you waiting for? Time is money in the stock market. If you are waiting for the stock you have been eyeing for a long time to come to your desired price, you are losing out on returns. Instead of waiting to invest, invest and wait. If you invest and wait, this wait could give you more money to invest when the wait for your desired stock is over. To make your wait worthwhile, use your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to keep your investment returns tax-free so you have more money to reinvest. 

Invest and wait

Suppose you want to buy Nvidia stock, which is soaring like a phoenix in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Now is not a good time to buy it. So you wait for the stock to correct. You can use this waiting time to invest in dividend stocks that give you an assured dividend for the next one or two years. 

True North Commercial REIT 

True North Commercial REIT (TSX:TNT.UN) stock has nose-dived almost 60% after the REIT announced a 50% distribution cut to preserve cash. The REIT saw its occupancy rate fall to 91% in the first quarter from 96% in the year-ago quarter as some tenants vacated the property or reduced leased space to cut costs. The lower occupancy has stressed its dividend payout ratio to over 100%. Halving its distributions will give True North flexibility to absorb lower occupancy and pay mortgages. 

The stock is already oversold at $2.56 and has no more downside left. As the stock price dipped (60%) more than its distribution (50%), its yield surpassed 11%. This stock carries risk as the rising interest rate affects its mortgage. For this reason, I won’t recommend it for the long term. 

The REIT could sell some of its low-yielding properties to repay loans and reduce the mortgage. But it will continue to pay monthly distributions as it is registered as a trust and enjoys the tax benefits of a trust. 

A trust does not pay tax as it distributes rental income or capital gains to its shareholders. True North will distribute its income at $0.02475/share per month. The REIT won’t pay the said amount if it faces losses. In short, your loss is limited to the amount you invest, but your income can grow as the REIT’s income grows. 

How to reinvest in the wait-and-invest stock

If you park your $1,000 in True North Commercial REIT, you could earn $29 ($0.02475 x 3 months x 390 shares) in income in three months or around $58 in six months. This amount might look small, but it is better than holding $1,000 in cash in hopes of Nvidia stock falling. If a better investment opportunity comes, you can sell TNT.UN stock and invest more than $1,050 instead of $1,000. 

A good entry point for Nvidia is at or below $305. While an extra $50 might not make much difference when buying Nvidia stock, it will when buying BlackBerry (TSX:BB) stock that trades just below $7. 

BlackBerry has not yet unleashed its true growth potential as several headwinds have stalled its growth. But growth is coming as a powerful artificial intelligence (AI) tool needs an equally or more powerful AI defence. The AI boom could drive demand for AI-driven cybersecurity. Governments won’t like ChatGPT poking its nose into their servers. BlackBerry’s cybersecurity solutions provide secure endpoint management. 

Moreover, the company is building an ecosystem of internet-of-things (IoT) operating systems with QNX software. QNX has gained prominence in automotive and could gradually expand to other applications. BlackBerry stock is a buy-and-hold at a price below $6. The extra $50 you earn from TNT.UN can buy you an additional eight shares of BlackBerry for no extra cost. And if the stock price shoots up by 30%, so will your gains. 

Investor takeaway 

This investing strategy might sound complex, but the idea is to not keep money idle while you wait for the right opportunity. There are many safe-dividend stocks that are less volatile and keep your invested amount safe while earning dividend income as you wait for your chance at growth. You can check out this list of growth stocks and plan your investment. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

How These Dividend-Paying Stocks Can Help You Retire Comfortably

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in retiring comfortably? Check out these dividend-paying stocks.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs: Unlocking Passive Income and Capital Growth

| Sneha Nahata

REITs like CAPREIT offer steady passive income and decent capital gains over time.

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Miss Out on These TFSA Stocks for a Comfortable Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Building a portfolio that can provide a comfortable retirement starts with the right investments in your TFSA.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Dazzlers: 2 Canadian Stocks That Outperform the Market and Pay You Cash

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Franco-Nevada stock generated 1,420% in total returns over 16 years, but Fortis stock's steady returns also have a market-beating edge.

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Retailer Has Been Flying Under the Radar

| Daniel Da Costa

This Canadian retail stock trades cheaply, offers an attractive dividend yield, and has years of growth potential ahead of it.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Can’t Wait 5 Years to Boost Your CPP? Supplement it Instead

| Andrew Button

You can supplement your CPP with dividend stocks like Brookfield Asset Management.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks for Passive-Income Portfolios

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks are starting to look oversold.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold Dividend Stocks That Could Soar in 2024

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields today and a shot at some nice capital gains on a rebound.

Read more »