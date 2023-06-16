Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » These Dividend-Paying Stocks Are Perfect for Canadian Retirees

These Dividend-Paying Stocks Are Perfect for Canadian Retirees

These Canadian stocks have solid dividend payout and growth history, making them solid investments for retirees to earn cash.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.

Image source: Getty Images.

Dividend-paying stocks are attractive investments for retirees to earn additional income. However, as the payouts of the companies depend on their financial performance, retirees must take caution before investing. They should focus on stocks that are fundamentally strong, have a solid track record of dividend payments, and a growing earnings base. Focusing on these attributes can reduce risk and help you earn a steady income, regardless of market conditions. 

With that backdrop, let’s look at three Canadian stocks that are Dividend Aristocrats and offer well-protected yields. 

Fortis 

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock is a no-brainer for Canadian retirees to earn regular passive income. The company’s stellar dividend payments and growth history (raised dividend for 49 consecutive years), a low-risk business (regulated electric utility business), and predictable cash flows make it one of the best dividend stocks. 

While Fortis has a solid track record of dividend payments, the company is poised to increase its dividend further by 4-6% annually through 2027.

Fortis’s 10 regulated utility businesses and $22.3 billion capital projects are likely to drive its rate base, which will support higher dividend payouts. The company expects to increase its dividend at an average annualized growth rate of 6.2% through 2027, implying it can cover its payouts well. Fortis stock offers a yield of about 4% near the current price levels. 

Enbridge

Like Fortis, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another top-quality stock to earn worry-free income. The energy infrastructure company’s diversified income streams, high asset utilization rate, and contractual arrangements position it well to deliver distributable cash flows, which support higher dividend payments.

Impressively, Enbridge has increased its dividend for 28 years, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 10%. Further, it has been paying dividends for 68 years. 

Looking ahead, Enbridge, with its solid conventional and renewable assets, is well positioned to capitalize on the energy demand. Meanwhile, its diversified cash flows, inflation-protected earnings, power-purchase agreements, and low capital-intensity growth projects will likely drive its future cash flows and dividend payouts. Enbridge stock offers a high yield of over 7%, while its payouts are sustainable in the long term.

Bank of Montreal

Large Canadian bank stocks have been popular for paying dividends for decades. One of them is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). The banking giant sports the longest dividend payment history by any Canadian company. For instance, it has been paying a regular dividend for 194 years. Further, its ability to grow its earnings has allowed the company to increase its dividend in the past several years. 

Notably, Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend at an average annualized growth rate of about 55 in the last 15 years. Meanwhile, it offers a dividend yield of close to 5%. 

The financial services giant’s diversified revenue base, ability to grow its loan book, stable credit performance, and operating efficiency bodes well for earnings growth and will likely support its future dividend payments. 

Bottom line 

These Canadian stocks have solid dividend payout and growth history. Further, their resilient businesses, growing earnings base, and attractive yields make them compelling investments for retirees to earn stable cash. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in June 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high yields and steady cash flows, I am bullish on the following three TSX dividend stocks.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

Breaking Barriers: Canadian Women-Led Stocks That Inspire

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Women are slowly but surely taking over more executive roles, but they still deserve celebration for bringing these three companies…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Smart Cities, Smart Investments: Canadian Infrastructure Stocks for June 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three stocks are solid and smart investment options with projected significant growth for Canada’s infrastructure sector.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

They Pay 10% Dividend Yields, But Are They a Trap?

| Adam Othman

These two dividend stocks should be on your radar if you are targeting high-yielding dividend income for your self-directed portfolio.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $350/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It just takes being consistent and putting away what you can each year towards a solid monthly passive-income stock like…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: It’s Not Too Late! 2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees, you still have so much more life to live, so don't give up on your investment strategy! Long-term holds…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: The 3 Stocks I’d Buy Right Now for Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is the perfect buy it and park it place, but what do you buy? These three stocks are…

Read more »

The tops of soda cans
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Diversifying Into the S&P 500? 2 U.S. Stocks I’m Watching

| Kay Ng

Canadians who want to build a more diversified long-term stock portfolio can explore the U.S. exchanges for additional ideas.

Read more »