Home » Investing » Here’s What I Would Buy Instead of Telus Stock

Here’s What I Would Buy Instead of Telus Stock

This infrastructure ETF offers access to a portfolio of top Canadian dividend stocks as a compelling alternative to investing in Telus.

Tony Dong
Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Have you been eyeing Telus (TSX:T) lately as a potential buy? I totally get why. With its strong foothold in the oligopolistic Canadian telecom industry and a track record of paying consistent, above-average dividends, Telus is indeed a tempting prospect, especially considering its juicy forward annual yield of 5.67% right now.

But remember, Telus is still a single stock, and that means exposure to specific company risks. What if I told you there’s a way to maintain exposure to sectors like telecoms, while also diversifying into pipelines and utilities – all at once?

Thats right. Thanks to Horizons ETFs, investors have access to an incredible ETF that provides exposure to 10 of the top high-dividend yield infrastructure stocks on the Canadian market. Let’s take a look at what this ETF has to offer.

UTIL explained

Personally, I’m not a dividend investor, but if I had to pick an ETF that held a high-conviction portfolio of what most Canadian investors look for, the Horizons Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF (TSX: UTIL) would be my go-to.

Why? Well, by passively tracking the Solactive Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index, UTIL manages to:

  1. Hold 10 of the leading Canadian utility, telecom, and pipeline companies.
  2. Pay an above-average estimated annual dividend yield of 3.99%
  3. Pay dividends on a monthly basis.

All this comes at a 0.62% expense ratio, which might seem pricey, but remember that you no longer have to buy stocks individually, which means paying commission and incurring losses on the bid-ask spread.

UTIL exposure

You might be thinking: “Does this ETF have exposure to Telus?” The answer is a resounding, yes. Currently, Telus sits at 8.21% of this ETF. You also gain a similar 8%-ish exposure to the following stocks:

  1. Utilities: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Fortis, Emera, and Hydro One.
  2. Pipelines: Enbridge and TC Energy Corp.
  3. Telecoms: Rogers Communications, Telus, and BCE.

Look familiar? Many Canadian investors already have many, if not all, of these names in their dividend portfolio. UTIL simply packages them together on your behalf and weights them equally.

The Foolish takeaway

If you want Telus exposure, buying an ETF like UTIL is an easy way to ensure that it becomes around 8% of your portfolio, assuming UTIL is your only holding. In my opinion, this strikes a good balance between diversification and concentration.

However, investors should remember that UTIL lacks exposure to several key Canadian industries, such as banking and insurance. For some great dividend stock picks here, check out the Fool’s recommendations below!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Emera, Enbridge, Fortis, Rogers Communications, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Hungry for Passive Income? Turn $12,000 Into $75 Monthly

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians who are hungry for passive income to provide relief should look to target TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX:RNW) this summer.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $2,500 in Fortis Stock in 2006, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Daniel Da Costa

Despite being a low-risk stock that investors typically buy for defence, Fortis has significantly outperformed the TSX since 2006.

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Real Estate Stocks for Stability and Growth Potential

| Daniel Da Costa

These two high-quality real estate stocks offer Canadian investors a great way to gain exposure to an essential sector in…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in June 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these two top stocks are an excellent buy right now, irrespective…

Read more »

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

Emerging Trends: Canadian Renewable Infrastructure Stocks to Consider This Summer

| Aditya Raghunath

Renewable energy stocks such as Brookfield Renewable and Innergex are top bets for long-term investors in 2023.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Alert: 1 Attractive Investment With a Swelling Yield!

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT is a wonderful passive income play with a yield north of 7% at writing.

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today for TFSA Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Pension income alone is not enough to live a comfortable retirement. These dividend stocks give passive income and keep your…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Secure Your TFSA for the Future: Best Stocks for Retirement

| Kay Ng

Here are some of the best stocks to secure your TFSA for retirement. Know if your picks are income or…

Read more »