Home » Investing » June’s Hidden Gems: 3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Ready to Shine

June’s Hidden Gems: 3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Ready to Shine

Are you looking for bargain prices on the TSX? Here are three discounted stocks to consider buying this month.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors haven’t fared nearly as well as their southern neighbors have in 2023. The Canadian-based S&P/TSX Composite Index is barely positive on the year while the S&P 500 is up nearly 15%. 

On the bright side, at least for long-term investors, the TSX has no shortage of high-quality stocks trading at a discount. 

With that in mind, I’ve reviewed three Canadian companies that are currently trading at what I’d argue are bargain prices. If you’re looking to put some money to work in the Canadian stock market this month, I’d strongly suggest looking at these three stocks. 

goeasy

Growth investors should have this under-the-radar stock near the top of their watch lists right now. 

Shares of goeasy (TSX:GSY) are down 50% from all-time highs that were set towards the end of 2021. The high interest rate environment has understandably hurt demand for the consumer-facing financial services provider. 

Still, the growth stock has largely outperformed the broader Canadian stock market over the past five years, gaining a market-crushing 150% over that time span.

Long-term investors that are able to wait out this high interest rate environment won’t want to miss this buying opportunity. We may not see goeasy trading at a discount like this again for a long time.

Lightspeed Commerce

After a wild two years following the COVID-19 market crash, shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) are trading at just about the same price as when the company went public in 2019.

Alongside many other tech stocks, shares surged in 2020 and most of 2021. But today, the tech stock is down more than 80% below all-time highs. It’s been a staggering fall for shareholders that were not long ago treated to multi-bagger returns in a very short period of time.

Despite the massive selloff, the company itself continues to focus on growth. Providing a wide range of solutions to both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers, Lightspeed has grown into a one-stop shop for small- to medium-sized businesses.

In addition, Lightspeed remains focused on expanding its international presence, which is a major reason for the company’s ability to continue growing revenue at a double-digit rate.

It will take time for Lightspeed to return to all-time highs. The stock pulled forward a significant amount of growth during the pandemic, which it is now paying the price for. 

Investors that don’t mind the volatility should have this beaten-down tech company on their radar.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) has been on a similar ride as Lightspeed over the past couple of years. 

After coming off a year in 2020 where the stock returned more than 400%, shares have since dropped close to 50% since all-time highs in early 2021.

A sudden rise in demand for telehealth services led to massive gains in 2020 for WELL Health. But as demand gradually began decreasing, so too did its stock price.

Shares still remain far higher than pre-pandemic levels but at a significant discount from all-time highs.

Those bullish on the long-term rise of the telehealth industry should consider picking up shares before they’re back to all-time highs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Thrive

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks are nowhere near their all-time highs, and those may even be reached by the end of 2023 for…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) has put together an impressive run in recent months, but I’m looking at another tech stock today.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Profit From the Rise of AI: 4 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Brian Paradza, CFA

It's not Just Nvidia and AMD stock that benefit from the rise of AI. These Canadian stocks could unlock profits…

Read more »

Automated vehicles
Tech Stocks

Game-Changing Stocks That Every Investor Should Know About

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry stock is just one of three very exciting stocks that stand to benefit immensely as their disruptor businesses flourish.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

Magna Stock Rose 14.5% in June: Is It Time to Buy?

| Puja Tayal

Magna International stock surged 14.5% after its two-year-long bear streak. Has the stock bottomed out? Is it time to buy…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

| Aditya Raghunath

Docebo stock is up 211% since its IPO in 2019. Here's why the TSX tech stock should be on your…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

Where I’d Invest a $10,000 Windfall Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Invest in beaten-down quality tech stocks such as Snowflake to benefit from outsized gains over the upcoming decade.

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

Secure Your Retirement With These Top TFSA Stocks for Long-Term Growth 

| Puja Tayal

Building a retirement fund in your mid-30s? Then these growth stocks can help you build a TFSA portfolio to be…

Read more »