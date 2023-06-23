Home » Investing » 3 Reasons to Buy Dollarama Stock Today

3 Reasons to Buy Dollarama Stock Today

Canadian investors should look to snatch up Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL) stock for its dependability, solid earnings, and value.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a Montreal-based company that operates a chain of dollar stores across Canada. The dollar store retail industry has significantly broadened its client base since the Great Recession. Today, I want to look at three reasons Dollarama is worth buying in the first days of the 2023 summer season. Let’s dive in.

Dollarama is a top defensive stock on the TSX

Investors have been challenged by volatility on the TSX Index in recent months. In this environment, Canadians might want to target defensive stocks like Dollarama. This defensive stock has outpaced the performance of the broader TSX over the past decade. Moreover, like grocery retail stocks, dollar store chains have attracted Canadians who are eager to stock up on essentials without paying premium prices.

Canadian investors who are seeking out dependability in this volatile market can trust Dollarama at the midway point in 2023. The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down triple digits in early afternoon trading at the time of this writing on Friday. Meanwhile, Dollarama stock was up marginally during the same trading session. In a nutshell, this illustrates the advantage of this top defensive stock in the early summer season.

Investors should be pleased with this company’s recent earnings

This company released its first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on June 7. Dollarama reported sales growth of 20% year over year to $1.29 billion. Sales growth was propelled by total store growth over the past 12 months as well as a jump in comparable store sales. Meanwhile, comparable store sales climbed 17% compared to growth of 7.3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Dollarama last posted EBITDA growth of 22% to $366 million, which represented 28% of sales. The company reported net earnings of $179 million, or $0.63 per diluted share — up from $145 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the previous year.

Dollarama also provided guidance for the remainder of the 2024 fiscal year. The company is projecting new store openings between 60 and 70. Moreover, Dollarama forecasts comparable store sales growth between 5% and 6% and capital expenditures between $190 million and $200 million.

Dollarama stock offers solid value right now

Shares of Dollarama have climbed 5.1% month over month as of early afternoon trading on Friday, June 23. This defensive stock is now up 8.6% so far in 2023. Its shares have climbed 16% in the year-over-year period. Investors can see more of its recent performance with the interactive price chart below.

Dollarama stock currently possesses a solid price-to-earnings ratio of 29, which puts this stock in solid value territory at the time of this writing. The stock also offers a quarterly dividend of $0.071 per share. That represents a modest 0.3% yield. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator that measures the price momentum of a given security. Dollarama threatened to climb into technically overbought territory earlier this month but has since let off steam that kept it in neutral territory.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker gives a business presentation.
Tech Stocks

Riding the Wave of Innovation: Top AI Stocks for Tech-Savvy Investors

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Tech-savvy investors should look to snatch up exciting AI stocks like Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) and others.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Beginning Investors: How to Turn $500 Into $500,000 for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Invest just $500 per month, and you could easily turn that into $500,000, and do it safely with this dividend…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

How Higher Interest Rates Are Affecting Canadians (and How to Invest Accordingly)

| Kay Ng

Higher interest rates have increased the interest expense of Canadians. Earn extra monthly income by buying quality REITs on dips.

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Multiply Your Investment: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Now Before They Break Out From the Crowd

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can multiply their investments by taking positions in three TSX stocks that could break out from the pack soon.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Underdogs I’m Rooting for Today

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is an unloved high-yield stock that should have the attention of passive-income and value hunters.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 High-Yield Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks raised their dividends this year and now offer high yields.

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Investing: 3 Reliable Monthly Dividend Payers

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians with an urgent need for passive income can rely on three monthly dividend payers from different sectors.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 Financial Stocks With Amazing Dividend-Growth Streaks

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors can trust Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) and other financial stocks with amazing dividend-growth streaks.

Read more »