3 Reasons to Buy Dollarama Stock Today

Canadian investors should look to snatch up Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL) stock for its dependability, solid earnings, and value.

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a Montreal-based company that operates a chain of dollar stores across Canada. The dollar store retail industry has significantly broadened its client base since the Great Recession. Today, I want to look at three reasons Dollarama is worth buying in the first days of the 2023 summer season. Let’s dive in.

Dollarama is a top defensive stock on the TSX

Investors have been challenged by volatility on the TSX Index in recent months. In this environment, Canadians might want to target defensive stocks like Dollarama. This defensive stock has outpaced the performance of the broader TSX over the past decade. Moreover, like grocery retail stocks, dollar store chains have attracted Canadians who are eager to stock up on essentials without paying premium prices.

Canadian investors who are seeking out dependability in this volatile market can trust Dollarama at the midway point in 2023. The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down triple digits in early afternoon trading at the time of this writing on Friday. Meanwhile, Dollarama stock was up marginally during the same trading session. In a nutshell, this illustrates the advantage of this top defensive stock in the early summer season.

Investors should be pleased with this company’s recent earnings

This company released its first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on June 7. Dollarama reported sales growth of 20% year over year to $1.29 billion. Sales growth was propelled by total store growth over the past 12 months as well as a jump in comparable store sales. Meanwhile, comparable store sales climbed 17% compared to growth of 7.3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Dollarama last posted EBITDA growth of 22% to $366 million, which represented 28% of sales. The company reported net earnings of $179 million, or $0.63 per diluted share — up from $145 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the previous year.

Dollarama also provided guidance for the remainder of the 2024 fiscal year. The company is projecting new store openings between 60 and 70. Moreover, Dollarama forecasts comparable store sales growth between 5% and 6% and capital expenditures between $190 million and $200 million.

Dollarama stock offers solid value right now

Shares of Dollarama have climbed 5.1% month over month as of early afternoon trading on Friday, June 23. This defensive stock is now up 8.6% so far in 2023. Its shares have climbed 16% in the year-over-year period. Investors can see more of its recent performance with the interactive price chart below.

Dollarama stock currently possesses a solid price-to-earnings ratio of 29, which puts this stock in solid value territory at the time of this writing. The stock also offers a quarterly dividend of $0.071 per share. That represents a modest 0.3% yield. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator that measures the price momentum of a given security. Dollarama threatened to climb into technically overbought territory earlier this month but has since let off steam that kept it in neutral territory.