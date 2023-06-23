Home » Investing » AI-Driven Revolution: These Stocks Could Be the Next Big Winners

AI-Driven Revolution: These Stocks Could Be the Next Big Winners

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock and another pick could rise further, as the AI revolution advances.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Gold medal

Image source: Getty Images.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven boom has driven up the share prices of a wide range of technology companies that have skin in the game. Undoubtedly, a lot of investors want a piece of tech’s next big trend. Unlike crypto assets, web3, and other hype-driven trends, AI seems to be more of a revolution driver. The influence of AI could spread well beyond the tech sector. Pretty soon, even boring, low-tech companies may need to have the tech talent to get AI working hard for them.

Indeed, a lot of people are a tad worried about the disruptive implications on the labour market. Regulators and tech firms themselves need to set the rules and abide by them to prevent any negative consequences of the rise of AI.

For now, though, a lot of investors seem to be worried about missing the AI boat entirely. Whenever there’s a sense of missing out, one may be more inclined to “chase” stocks without conducting enough due diligence.

AI stock melt-up: The fear of missing out is almost palpable!

For investors, you must weigh the risk of “missing out” on AI-driven upside against the risk of being a tad too late to the party. After such a euphoric surge, tech has essentially melted up.

Melt-ups tend to end in meltdowns whenever there’s a large degree of euphoria on the part of investors. However, given America fell into a tech-fueled bear market last year, I’m not so sure you can dismiss the recent melt-up as unsustainable. Arguably, we’ve already had the meltdown, and as the market climbs higher, I’d look for relative laggards to pick up traction again.

The AI trade is no secret anymore. But there are still plenty of “undercover” companies out there that could still have a lot to gain from AI’s continued boom.

Though I can’t promise you the next Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) — a red-hot AI stock that has soared more than 200% year to date. However, I can list two names that I believe could earn the appreciation of investors, as they look to explore possibilities in the AI scene.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is an e-commerce company that’s looking to disrupt the point-of-sale market. If it can, Shopify could be the go-to platform for merchants. Indeed, moving into physical commerce is a smart move that won’t cost Shopify much if it fails.

After pandemic lockdowns, we’ve seen a lot of consumers return to physical stores, taking a bit of tailwind off the backs of e-commerce. As recession hits, consumer resilience will be put to the test. Regardless, Shopify can get its foot into new waters to offset any further recession-driven pain.

One route is AI. The company has actively been using AI to improve its product. Most recently, the company embraced OpenAI’s translation bot. Undoubtedly, Shopify’s “dabbling” with AI could drive growth and efficiencies higher in a hurry. In that regard, I believe SHOP stock deserves more AI upside than is currently being priced in.

Shopify stock’s rally has been impressive, and I’d be willing to bet that $100 will be hit by year’s end, assuming the tech trade doesn’t falter again.

Nvidia

Undoubtedly, Nvidia is the AI stock to own for appreciation right now. After tripling over a year-to-date basis, the valuation has swelled to unprecedented levels. Eventually, the stock will come back to Earth. But until it does, it’s hard to tell just how much higher the graphics processing unit kingpin can climb.

If you’ve got a tolerance for risk, I’d not be afraid of starting a tiny position here. Just be ready to buy more after the next dip. Nvidia’s chief executive officer Jensen Huang is a man on a mission, and there’s not much that can stop him. And as new AI-capable chips are unveiled, I find it hard to believe that prospective customers won’t be submitting orders in droves. Recession or not, Nvidia stock is riding on a tailwind that’s so strong that not even a cold macro climate can cause it to backtrack.

For now, Nvidia is a speculative nibble. However, I would prefer to wait for a return to the $350 level.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Up by 68%: Is Shopify Stock a Buy in June 2023?

| Adam Othman

A bullish trend may be harder to identify for a stock that swiftly reacts to market/sector dynamics, but it can…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock and Docebo: Time to Load Up?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Docebo (TSX:DCBO) are growth plays that may be great to add to for the long run.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

AI Revolution: 2 TSX Stocks Leading the Charge

| Adam Othman

The AI market is ripe right now, and buying the right AI stock and sticking with it long enough can…

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

Nuvei Stock Is on Fire This Year: Is it a Good Buy Today?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Nuvei Corporation (TSX:NVEI) has lost a lot of momentum in recent weeks, which may present a fantastic buy-low opportunity.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Tech Stocks Poised for Explosive Growth in June 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These tech stocks are due for more growth this month, as well as far into the future as the market…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

Ride the E-Commerce Wave With These 3 Canadian Retail Stocks in June

| Aditya Raghunath

Uncover quality e-commerce stocks such as Shopify that have the potential to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in 2023.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

This FinTech Company’s Impressive Results Show Why It’s a Stock to Watch

| Andrew Button

Lightspeed Commerce stock is putting out big growth numbers. It's one to watch, but is it one to buy?

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Supercharging Your Portfolio: The Best AI Stocks for Explosive Growth

| Aditya Raghunath

AI stocks such as Microsoft and Nvidia should be on your watchlist in June 2023. Let's see why.

Read more »