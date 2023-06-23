Home » Investing » How to Build a Portfolio With Big Passive Income

How to Build a Portfolio With Big Passive Income

Canadians can construct a portfolio that delivers big on passive income by targeting equities like Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX:TF).

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

The establishment of a consistent and sizable passive-income stream should be a goal for all long-term investors. Of course, there are many ways to make passive income. For example, a homeowner could establish a passive-income stream if they are able to collect rent from their property. Moreover, Canadians could theoretically make passive income if they write a successful e-book.

Today, I want to explore how to build a passive-income portfolio with some of the top dividend stocks on the TSX. In this scenario, I want to stash our dividend stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). We will use about half of the total contribution room available: $44,000. Let’s dive in.

Here’s the first stock I’d suggest to start our passive-income portfolio

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) is a Toronto-based mortgage investment company that provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. Shares of this dividend stock have increased 1.2% month over month as of close on Wednesday, June 21. The stock is up 3.1% so far in 2023.

This company released its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on May 8. Timbercreek achieved record net investment income of $32.7 million — up 44% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Meanwhile, it posted record net income of $18.1 million. The company took advantage of improved interest income and its strong mortgage portfolio.

Shares of Timbercreek closed at $7.52 per share on June 21. For our hypothetical, we can snatch up 1,940 shares of Timbercreek for a purchase price of $14,588.80. The stock currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.058 per share. That represents a superb 9.1% yield. This purchase will allow us to generate monthly passive income of $112.52 going forward.

This REIT can generate big passive income going forward

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a Toronto-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring value-oriented retail space across Canada. Its shares dripped 2.14% in yesterday’s trading session. The stock has found itself in the red in the year-to-date period.

The REIT closed at $24.13 per share on Wednesday, June 21. For our hypothetical, we can snag 600 shares of SmartCentres REIT for a total price of $14,478. This stock last paid out a quarterly dividend of $0.154 per share, which represents a very tasty 7.6% yield. The purchase will let us churn out monthly passive income of $92.40 in our portfolio.

One more monthly dividend stock that can round out our portfolio

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is a Markham-based company that provides senior living and long-term-care (LTC) services in Canada. This dividend stock has climbed marginally over the past month. Its shares have climbed 3.7% in the year-to-date period.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living closed at $11.45 on Wednesday, June 21. We can snatch up 1,300 shares of Sienna Senior Living to round out our passive-income portfolio at the beginning of the summer of 2023. The stock currently offers a monthly distribution of $0.078 per share, representing a monster 8.1% yield. This purchase will let us generate monthly passive income of $101.40.

Bottom line

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
TF$7.521,940$0.058$112.52Monthly
SRU.UN$24.13600$0.154$92.40Monthly
SIA$11.451,300$0.078$101.40Monthly

Our passive-income portfolio will be able to churn out monthly payouts of $306.32 with these purchases. That works out to an annual passive income payout of $3,675.84.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Investing

RRSP Investors: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks for Building Wealth

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have raised their dividends every year for decades.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

3 Stable Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Button

This year, I'm holding dividend-paying bank stocks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

For Passive Income, Buy These 3 TSX Stocks With Healthy Dividend Growth

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, these three TSX dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $100 Each Month for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for stable growth and monthly passive income, consider this ETF that can load up your TFSA over…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $10,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can turn their TFSAs into a gold mine with $10,000 starting capital.

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

If You’d Invested $10,000 in CNR Stock in 2002, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Tony Dong

CNR has historically beaten the market. Here's how it did it.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Energy Stocks

Income on Sale: Enbridge is a High-Yield Stock Going for a Bargain Price!

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge stock is a mega high yielder on the TSX Index that Canadians should strongly consider nibbling at in July…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

My Top No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

| Adam Othman

Investing in the right high-yielding dividend stock can be an excellent way to unlock long-term wealth growth.

Read more »