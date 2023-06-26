Home » Investing » How I’d Invest $600 a Month to Target a $490 Yearly Income

How I’d Invest $600 a Month to Target a $490 Yearly Income

Canadian investors can start a $600 monthly investment in stocks like Bird Construction Ltd. (TSX:BDT) to hit a solid yearly income target.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 187 points in early afternoon trading on Monday, June 26. Despite the nice start to this week, the TSX Index has steadily lost value over the past six months. In this environment, investors may want to switch to an income-oriented strategy. However, many Canadians do not have a lot of cash on hand right now.

Today, I want to explore how you can look to invest $600/month to eventually reach an attractive annual income target. After 12 months of those $600 contributions, we will have reached $7,200. This will be our baseline to generate yearly income. Let’s jump in.

This monthly dividend stock is one of the first I’d invest in

First National Financial (TSX:FN) is a Toronto-based company that originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. Shares of this dividend stock have dropped 6.4% month over month as of early afternoon trading on June 26. The stock is still up marginally in the year-to-date period.

This stock was trading at $37.57 at the time of this writing on Monday, June 26. For our hypothetical, we can snatch up 60 shares of First National for a purchase price of $2,254.20. The stock currently offers a monthly distribution of $0.20 per share. That represents a tasty 6.3% yield. We can now generate monthly income of $12 with our shares of First National. That works out to annual income of $144.

Here’s a REIT that offers super income right now

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) is a Toronto-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and network-dense urban data centre space. Its shares were up 1.60% in early afternoon trading on Monday, June 26

The REIT was trading at $20.88 at the time of this writing. In this scenario, we can grab 120 shares of Allied Properties REIT for a purchase price of $2,505.60. Allied Properties REIT currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.15 per share, which represents a monster 8.7% yield. That means we can churn out monthly income of $18, which works out to annual income of $216.

One more monthly income stock to help reach our goals

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is a Mississauga-based company that provides construction services in Canada. This dividend stock has dropped 5.6% month over month at the time of this writing. That has pushed Bird Construction into negative territory in the year-to-date period.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Bird Construction delivered revenue growth of 12% to $536 million. The company also set new records for its backlog. Shares of this dividend stock currently possess a very favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8.

This stock was trading at $8.06 in early afternoon trading on June 26. For our final purchase, we can snatch up 302 shares of Bird Construction for a total price of $2,434.12. The stock offers a monthly distribution of $0.036 per share, representing a strong 5.3% yield. This purchase allows us to generate monthly income of $10.87. That works out to annual income of $130.44.

Bottom line

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
FN$37.5760$0.20$12Monthly
AP.UN$20.88120$0.15$18Monthly
BDT$8.06302$0.036$10.87Monthly

These investments will allow us to generate monthly income of $40.87 once we have reached 12 months of making our $600 monthly contributions. Moreover, we will now be able to count on annual income of $490.44.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Woman has an idea
Tech Stocks

2 Up-and-Coming Canadian Microcap Stocks to Keep an Eye On

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Investors hungry for outsized returns should check out Exro Technologies stock and another Canadian microcap stock before they go parabolic

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Royal Bank of Canada or TD Bank Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two large bank stocks are some of the best in the business, but a recent move could send them…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Want $170 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $40,800 in High-Yield Stocks

| Andrew Button

You can get a lot of dividend income coming in with dividend stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS).

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are two ways of seeking out passive income, and one is through dividends. The other, however, could yield even…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Manulife Stock or CIBC?

| Kay Ng

Both stocks are good for income, but Manulife stock appears to be a better buy with a lower valuation and…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Financial Freedom: Maximize CPP Returns and Generate Steady TFSA Income

| Puja Tayal

Financial freedom comes from not just being wealthy but staying wealthy. And for that, you need to diversify your income…

Read more »

A gamer uses goggles to play an augmented reality game. tech
Investing

Why This Online Gaming Company Is a Must-Have in Your Portfolio

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSX:EGLX) has seen its stock falter in recent weeks, but it still holds big promise for…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Investing

1 Canadian Growth Stock I’d Be Happy to Own for the Next 15 Years

| Joey Frenette

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock looks way too cheap to ignore after the latest bear market slide.

Read more »